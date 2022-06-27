One of Disneyland's Biggest Attractions Is Reopening

One of the biggest attractions at Disneyland is reopening next month.
Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage will reopen July 25, Disneyland announced today. The submarine ride might not appear to take up all that much space in its Tomorrowland home, but it includes massive show buildings underneath the Autopia driving course, making it one of the larger attractions by area in any Disney theme park.
Originally opened in 1959 as just "Submarine Voyage," the attraction got its "Finding Nemo" retheme in 2007. In preparation for the ride's return, Walt Disney Imagineering is sharing a behind the scenes look at the lagoon's refurbishment.
The subs have has not reopened since the parks returned after their pandemic lockdown. But while they were closed, Imagineers have refurbed the ride with more coral, new paint, and enhanced special effects and lighting. They also added a new character, Hank, the septopus from "Finding Dory."
If they’ve just given it a refurb I’d have to assume it’s going to be operational for the foreseeable future.
Nice, made sense they took advantage of things to give it a refresh and make sure working right. While not the pain 20,000 Leagues was, it can be expensive but you don't do all that just to shut it down again.
Nothing major beyond the announced Toontown project is happening at Disneyland until the DisneylandForward proposal gets resolved. That's going to be years, and a very crowded Disneyland needs all the attraction capacity that the resort can get until then.
That's why Disney is willing to throw money at keeping the subs open until a higher capacity replacement can come online.
I found this attraction enjoyable when I last visited Disneyland, but the story beats were way too similar to the Epcot pavilion and the ride vehicle itself is really cramped and claustrophobia-inducing.
I've often heard that this was one of Disney's more expensive rides to operate and maintain. I wonder how long until they decide to pull the plug?