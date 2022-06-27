Park of the Week: Efteling

One of Disneyland's Biggest Attractions Is Reopening

One of the biggest attractions at Disneyland is reopening next month.

Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage will reopen July 25, Disneyland announced today. The submarine ride might not appear to take up all that much space in its Tomorrowland home, but it includes massive show buildings underneath the Autopia driving course, making it one of the larger attractions by area in any Disney theme park.

Originally opened in 1959 as just "Submarine Voyage," the attraction got its "Finding Nemo" retheme in 2007. In preparation for the ride's return, Walt Disney Imagineering is sharing a behind the scenes look at the lagoon's refurbishment.

The subs have has not reopened since the parks returned after their pandemic lockdown. But while they were closed, Imagineers have refurbed the ride with more coral, new paint, and enhanced special effects and lighting. They also added a new character, Hank, the septopus from "Finding Dory."



Photo courtesy Walt Disney Imagineering

