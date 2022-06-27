Park of the Week: Efteling

Universal Orlando Brings Back Its Luau This Weekend

The luau is coming back at the Universal Orlando Resort.

Universal announced today that Loews Royal Pacific Resort's Wantilan Luau will return starting this weekend. The luau on the grounds of the Royal Pacific will run on Saturday evenings, starting at 6pm.

Tickets start at $89 for adults and $39 for children for the luau, which includes music, hula dancers, a fire knife dancer, and a Polynesian-inspired buffet with a traditional pit-roasted suckling pig, as well as Ahi poke salad, lomi lomi chicken salad, chicken teriyaki, and more. Mai tais, wine, and beer are included for guests 21 and older, and the luau also includes a "kid-friendly" buffet with pizza, chicken fingers, mac and cheese, and peanut butter and jelly.



Photo courtesy Universal Orlando

"We are delighted to offer this incredible event again to our resort guests, as well as Central Florida residents," Resort Managing Director Larry Beiderman said. "Every luau is a party and we are thrilled to have many guests come to celebrate birthdays, graduations, anniversaries and other special moments with us."

Luau tickets are available online. For reservations to the Royal Pacific, including discounted packages with Universal Orlando theme park tickets, please check with our travel partner.

