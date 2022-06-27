Cedar Fair Plans California Theme Park Closure

California's Great America theme park and plans to close the park within the next 11 years, the company announced today.Cedar Fair has sold the land underneath its
Just three years after buying the land from the City of Santa Clara, Cedar Fair has sold the property to Prologis, Inc. - a "logistics and real estate" company - for approximately $310 million. The sale also included a lease agreement that allows Cedar Fair to continue to operate California's Great America for up to 11 years. Great America will cease park operations at the end of the lease term.
"We chose Prologis as our partner because of their deep ties in the Bay Area and their reputation for working closely with local communities on large developments," Cedar Fair President and CEO Richard A. Zimmerman said. "For our investors, the sale and lease agreements allow us to monetize a high-value asset in the heart of Silicon Valley at a very attractive multiple. The transaction also provides us with a substantial sum of incremental capital which we intend to use to further advance our strategic priorities and generate enhanced returns for our unitholders."
In Cedar Fair's press release, the company said that it intends to use the cash from the sale to "accelerate progress on its strategic priorities of reducing debt to achieve its $2 billion target, investing in high-return projects within its portfolio such as upgrading resort properties, and reinstating a sustainable unitholder distribution."
While the deal appears to be a good one financially for Cedar Fair, it also means the eventual loss of a park for fans in Bay Area and the loss of jobs for anyone who had made - or thought they had made - working at California's Great America a career.
Zimmerman announced the deal to California's Great America team members in a letter that can best be described a tone deaf.
California's Great America opened in March 1976 as one of two Marriott's Great America theme parks, along with what is now known as Six Flags Great America, near Chicago. The City of Santa Clara bought the park in 1985, turning over operations to Kings Entertainment Company, which was sold to Paramount Communications in 1992 and then renamed Paramount Parks in 1994. Cedar Fair gained control of California's Great America when it bought Paramount Parks in 2006.
While Cedar Fair officials promised to "roll out a full lineup of immersive entertainment, seasonal festivals and culinary events in 2022 as planned and for years to come," today's announcement makes clear that California's Great America is a lame duck, making it unlikely that Cedar Fair will invest in any major new rides at the park over the next decade.
Typically, no new rides means no new visitors for theme parks. And no long-term future might affect the park's ability to recruit employees and local sponsors as well.
What will not matter is whether the announced closure will affect the park's ability to inspire its next generation of fans - because there will be no next generation for California's Great America.
* * *
Or an expansion of the parking lot for the often half-filled (even pre-pandemic) Levi Stadium for 49ers football games.
There's no way this park stays open for another 11 years right? Maybe a couple more?
Wow. That statement. Not even an acknowledgement that everyone will be canned in 11 years… it even tries to mask it somewhat by highlighting the previous leasehold arrangement as if that’s a reason they shouldn’t worry…
This park was doomed from the start. Being located right next to the corporate headquarters of some of the most powerful companies in the world they have nowhere to expand, can't build big rides because of the noise, and the land has become so valuable you had to know at some point it would become worth more than the business itself. Such a shame because the other Great America became one of the best parks in the country (or at least would be if it didn't have Six Flags maintenance).
Side note: Before Dick Kinzel retired he actually said they were going to close this park, then Matt Ouimet came in and basically saved it, he spent a lot of money cleaning it up and adding new rides. Looks like Zimmerman came to a different conclusion from Ouimet.
"up to eleven more years." There is NO way the park makes it eleven years. Labor and other costs associated with running a park in that area will prompt Cedar Fair to close it early. With the lease "up to eleven years," CF is giving itself time to plan out what rides can be dismantled and moved, what rides can be sold off for parts and wiggle room for the time period when it can still make money with the gates still open.
Looks like time to plan a visit to Great America in Santa Clara, my first visit since the 1990s and my third visit overall.
When I was growing up, my family really enjoyed our visit there in the mid-1980s during a San Francisco Bay Area trip. My father said that the space shuttle IMAX movie, The Dream Is Alive, in their relatively new IMAX theater was his favorite thing on the whole trip.
Oh, boy, the Bay Area is about to get hundreds of new, empty, investor-owned luxury condos to clog AirBnB while never actually being rented or otherwise occupied. Yay.