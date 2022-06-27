Park of the Week: Efteling

Cedar Fair Plans California Theme Park Closure

Cedar Fair has sold the land underneath its California's Great America theme park and plans to close the park within the next 11 years, the company announced today.

Just three years after buying the land from the City of Santa Clara, Cedar Fair has sold the property to Prologis, Inc. - a "logistics and real estate" company - for approximately $310 million. The sale also included a lease agreement that allows Cedar Fair to continue to operate California's Great America for up to 11 years. Great America will cease park operations at the end of the lease term.

"We chose Prologis as our partner because of their deep ties in the Bay Area and their reputation for working closely with local communities on large developments," Cedar Fair President and CEO Richard A. Zimmerman said. "For our investors, the sale and lease agreements allow us to monetize a high-value asset in the heart of Silicon Valley at a very attractive multiple. The transaction also provides us with a substantial sum of incremental capital which we intend to use to further advance our strategic priorities and generate enhanced returns for our unitholders."

In Cedar Fair's press release, the company said that it intends to use the cash from the sale to "accelerate progress on its strategic priorities of reducing debt to achieve its $2 billion target, investing in high-return projects within its portfolio such as upgrading resort properties, and reinstating a sustainable unitholder distribution."

While the deal appears to be a good one financially for Cedar Fair, it also means the eventual loss of a park for fans in Bay Area and the loss of jobs for anyone who had made - or thought they had made - working at California's Great America a career.

Zimmerman announced the deal to California's Great America team members in a letter that can best be described a tone deaf.

California's Great America opened in March 1976 as one of two Marriott's Great America theme parks, along with what is now known as Six Flags Great America, near Chicago. The City of Santa Clara bought the park in 1985, turning over operations to Kings Entertainment Company, which was sold to Paramount Communications in 1992 and then renamed Paramount Parks in 1994. Cedar Fair gained control of California's Great America when it bought Paramount Parks in 2006.

While Cedar Fair officials promised to "roll out a full lineup of immersive entertainment, seasonal festivals and culinary events in 2022 as planned and for years to come," today's announcement makes clear that California's Great America is a lame duck, making it unlikely that Cedar Fair will invest in any major new rides at the park over the next decade.

Typically, no new rides means no new visitors for theme parks. And no long-term future might affect the park's ability to recruit employees and local sponsors as well.

What will not matter is whether the announced closure will affect the park's ability to inspire its next generation of fans - because there will be no next generation for California's Great America.

