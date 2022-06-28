Park of the Week: Efteling

Shanghai Disneyland to Reopen This Week

Shanghai Disneyland will reopen on June 30, the Shanghai Disney Resort announced today. The resort recently reopened its Shanghai Disneyland hotel and Disneytown shopping and dining district, but the theme park had remained closed as Shanghai emerges from its most recent pandemic lockdowns.

"I would like to thank all of our guests and fans for your support and passion for Disney. Throughout this period, you kept the magic of Disney alive with your optimism and community spirit, and we are excited to welcome you back to a place full of happiness and wonder," Shanghai Disney Resort President and General Manager Joe Schott said. "I am also very appreciative of our Cast Members who worked tirelessly throughout our closure to ensure a safe and magical return for our guests. I look forward to seeing you all very soon."

When Shanghai Disneyland returns, it will operate at limited capacity and under a reservation system for annual passholders. A recent negative Covid test and a green Shanghai Health QR code will be required to enter the park, as well. While the majority of attractions will reopen with the park, select attractions including Explorer Canoes, Selfie Spot with Mickey at the Gardens of Imagination and Marvel Universe will remain closed for the time being.

The park's return means that, starting Thursday, all Disney theme parks worldwide once again will be open to guests.

