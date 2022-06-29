Park of the Week: Efteling

All Aboard the Disney Cruise Line's New Disney Wish

Just over two years ago, many fans wondered if Disney would be able to stay in the cruise business. Sure, the pandemic had shut down pretty much every segment of the leisure travel business, but the weight of the pandemic crushed no industry harder than it did cruising.

The quarantine of Princess Cruises' Diamond Princess in a Japanese port distressed countless readers and viewers around the world as their first tangible example of what the pandemic soon would bring upon their communities. Cruises long had been fighting a reputation as floating Petri dishes, but the "novel coronavirus," as Covid-19 was known initially, made noravirus seem a piffle. How could the industry be able to come back from the worst outbreak of disease in most people's lifetimes?

That concern was not unfounded. The world's largest cruise ship, by passenger volume, is about to take its maiden voyage - straight to the scrapyard. No buyer stepped forward to purchase the 9,000-passenger Global Dream II after its owner, Genting Hong Kong, filed for liquidation before the ship could set sail. Who would want to launch a new cruise ship in an environment like this?

The Walt Disney Company, for one. Today, the Disney Wish sails from Florida's Port Canaveral on its invitation-only Christening Cruise. The fifth ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet is the company's largest, at 144,000 gross tons and with a capacity for 4,000 guests. More than 90 percent of Disney Wish's 1,254 staterooms will have a view of the ocean, with 70 percent (948 rooms) offering verandahs - the most in the Disney fleet.



Disney Wish, at home in Port Canaveral. Photo courtesy Disney Cruise Line

But few guests book Disney Cruises for the rooms. DCL's legion of fans sail for the "magic" of a Disney experience - the unique mix of on-board entertainment and activities that allow Disney to charge a premium for its voyages, relative to other major cruise lines. With Disney Wish, Disney looks to level up those on-board experiences, setting a new standard not just for the cruise industry, but for themed entertainment on land, as well.

One highlight promises to be Worlds of Marvel - Avengers: Quantum Encounter, an interactive dinner show. The whole "big food, tiny food" schtick has been played already at Disney California Adventure's Pym Test Kitchen, but Disney Wish will upsize (sorry, couldn't resist) the experience with an intrusion by Ultron, who's after the Pym tech to do heaven-only-knows dastardly deeds with it. Stay tuned to learn how that plays out, and what new theatrical technology Disney will be using to pull it off.

In the Wish's Walt Disney Theatre, the Disney Cruise Line will stage two new productions: "Disney Seas the Adventure" (oh, the puns!), a musical revue starring Captain Minnie Mouse and a collection of other Disney characters, and a new staging of "Disney The Little Mermaid."

Elsewhere, the ship's Cinderella-themed Grand Hall has been designed to double as a performance venue, and Disney is introducing "Disney Uncharted Adventure," an augmented reality interactive experience through which guests can explore the ship - and discovered some hidden Disney characters - through the Play Disney Parks app on their mobile devices.

The Disney Cruise Line also looks to up its game on Disney Wish with new experiences for kids and adults, including a Star Wars-themed Hyperspace Lounge for the grown-ups. Other lounges and dining on the ship will include "The Princess and the Frog"-themed The Bayou lounge, a "Frozen"-themed dinner show, Enchanté by Chef Arnaud Lallement, and 1923, a California-themed restaurant celebrating Disney's early animation history.

And on top of it all stands the AquaMouse, which the DCL is calling "Disney's first attraction at sea," a water coaster enhanced with video tunnels showing new Mickey Mouse cartoon scenes.

Will all this tempt more vacationers back onto the water, after all that has happened over the past two-plus years? If it does, then Disney's "Wish" will be answered.

Stay tuned this week for our coverage from aboard Disney Wish and its Christening Cruise.

* * *

