Disney Extends Chapek's Deal as CEO

Bob Chapek will serve at least another three years as the Chief Executive Officer of The Walt Disney Company, Disney announced today.
Chapek's contract as Disney CEO reportedly was up early next year, but Disney's Board of Directors has voted unanimously to extend that contract for another three years.
"Disney was dealt a tough hand by the pandemic, yet with Bob at the helm, our businesses—from parks to streaming—not only weathered the storm, but emerged in a position of strength, Disney Chairman Susan Arnold said in a statement release by the company. "In this important time of growth and transformation, the Board is committed to keeping Disney on the successful path it is on today, and Bob’s leadership is key to achieving that goal. Bob is the right leader at the right time for The Walt Disney Company, and the Board has full confidence in him and his leadership team."
Before replacing Bob Iger as Disney's CEO, Chapek headed Disney's theme park division from 2015 to 2020 - just in time for the pandemic to close the company's theme parks and shut down production on its countless film and television sets. Yet Disney benefitted from Iger's pivot to streaming services just as demand for in-home entertainment surged, buying the company time to adjust to lockdowns without having to amass the debt that others in the theme park industry took on to survive.
Now, as parks have reopened, fans have complained about upcharges, reservation requirements, and a slow return of many attractions and enhancements. But park revenue is soaring and profits are near all-time highs, making Chapek and his management team popular among many investors.
Chapek recently sacked Disney television executive Peter Rice, who had been tapped by some as a potential replacement as Disney CEO. Some theme park fans have shipped current Disney Parks Chairman Josh D'Amaro for the CEO gig, too. But with Disney making money the way it is today, there was little doubt that the board would extend Chapek - only when it would do so, and for how long.
* * *
Congrats to Mr. Chapek! May he continue to elevate Disney to new heights!
(I just like being a contrarian)
Sacrificing long term stability for short term gains. Not one major new attraction in the planning stages right now….there isn’t a “Frozen” caliber franchise to capitalize on (Disney is missing the window on Encanto). Only think Disney has going for them is streaming (and that was started under Iger.)
This is a fundamental problem with our capitalist system: Wall Street values revenues and growth above all else. So sure, Chapek managed to squeeze extra money out of Disney's theme park guests, but the cost was alienating a huge percentage of them in process. Walt put families above all else; Chapek would gladly push your kids down a flight of steps if he could make $50 off of it.
Disney's board is comprised of millionaires who would rely on a VIP escort if they ever attended the parks, they know nothing of being made to wait longer so richie rich can swan past you in the ILL line. They wouldn't have to wait 30 minutes to remote-order a coke, they'd have their beverages served by a waiter at B33. They don't reads sites like this one, and have no idea of the groundswell of anger Chapek has caused and continues to foment. I'm sure if I complained to the Disney board about mobile ordering, they'd invite me to eat cake.
Life in America means the rich always win, everyone else always loses. And now us plebes can watch as the millionaire class ruins one of our most beloved cultural institutions. A pox on the board and their hateful CEO, I wish them nothing but ill will.
thecolonel's post makes me want to break out my old Clash LPs.
Some perspective: Three years from now (2025) Bob Chapek will be 66. Robert Iger retired at 69. Michael Eisner retired at 63.