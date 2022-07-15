Park of the Week: Universal Studios Hollywood

Red Cars Return to Disney California Adventure This Weekend

The Red Car Trolley ride at Disney California Adventure will welcome passengers again this weekend for the first time in more than three years.

The Disneyland Resort parked the trolleys early in 2019 due to the construction of Avengers Campus, then kept them closed after the parks reopened after in April 2021, even though Avengers Campus was completed and opened to guests last June.

Themed to the Pacific Electric Railway cars that carried passengers throughout Southern California in the early 20th century, the DCA Red Car Trolley runs from Buena Vista Street through Hollywood Land to a turnaround shed near what is now Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout.

That terminus is now part of the Avengers Headquarters building in Avengers Campus. So one now can assume that Avengers Campus exists in a multiverse dimension where Los Angeles didn't kill its public transportation system in favor of freeways, allowing the Red Cars to keep running from the 1923 of Buena Vista Street into the Avengers Campus of today.

Anyway, that's my headcanon. Got a better explanation? Hit the comments.

There is one caveat to consider if you will be visit and want to ride. Apparently, the Red Car Trolley will be running just one trolley when it returns on Sunday, July 17 - which also happens to be Disneyland's 67th birthday. So plan on some wait times until Disney brings a second trolley out from storage or enough Disneyland fans go back to their old habits of ignoring the ride.

