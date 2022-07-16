Park of the Week: Disneyland

Fights Force Early Closure at Knott's Berry Farm

Knott's Berry Farm closed early on Saturday evening after police responded to "multiple fights" at the Southern California theme park.

Local authorities found no evidence of any shooting in or near theme park, despite rumors of such. The Buena Park Police Department issued this statement shortly after 8pm on Saturday:

"We're currently working an incident at Knott's Berry Farm involving multiple fights in the park. A report of shots fired was reported with numerous 911 callers. Officers were on scene during the calls and determined there was no shooting.

"Knott's Berry Farm has closed for the night and we ask you avoid the area until further notice."

Knott's Berry Farm confirmed the closure via its social media after 9pm, blaming "unforeseen circumstances" for the closure. No other statement was available from the park as its website was down at that time.

A drive-by shooting outside the park one year ago this month led to panic inside the park, as rumors of a gunman spread. That incident also blew up on social media as guests posted videos of people running in and out of the park.

