Fights Force Early Closure at Knott's Berry Farm

Knott's Berry Farm closed early on Saturday evening after police responded to "multiple fights" at the Southern California theme park.
Local authorities found no evidence of any shooting in or near theme park, despite rumors of such. The Buena Park Police Department issued this statement shortly after 8pm on Saturday:
"We're currently working an incident at Knott's Berry Farm involving multiple fights in the park. A report of shots fired was reported with numerous 911 callers. Officers were on scene during the calls and determined there was no shooting.
"Knott's Berry Farm has closed for the night and we ask you avoid the area until further notice."
Knott's Berry Farm confirmed the closure via its social media after 9pm, blaming "unforeseen circumstances" for the closure. No other statement was available from the park as its website was down at that time.
A drive-by shooting outside the park one year ago this month led to panic inside the park, as rumors of a gunman spread. That incident also blew up on social media as guests posted videos of people running in and out of the park.
This was a huge problem many Six Flags parks had last year that resulted in early closures on the weekends. I'd hate to see Knott's suffer similarly.
RIP Civility. We as a society need to take a harder stand against these thugs. Go the full court press of charges filed and make sure that charges are NOT dropped just because of a so-called over worked “system”. Knott’s had to close early and lost 10s of thousands of dollars in revenue because of it. So the park should sue these knuckleheads for every nickel. Can’t pay you say? Too bad. You own a car sell it. You own a PS5, sell it.
We are theme park fans and we deserve to have a safe place to enjoy, not having to wait, bracing for the next fool with a chip on his shoulder to cause a problem or heaven forbid “pop a cap”.
Send a message to the idiots and make it loud and clear.