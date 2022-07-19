Park of the Week: Disneyland

Ferrari World Brings Drone Shows Indoors

Lots of theme parks have done drone shows over the past decade. They can be a more environmentally friendly alternative to fireworks shows, while potentially impressing jaded audiences with something fresher than filling the sky with pyro.

But how about a drone show in a park where you don't see the sky? Is it possible to do a drone show in an indoor theme park?

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi says that answer is "yes." On weekends through September 4, the Yas Island theme park is lighting up the "sky" above the Bell’ Italia section of the park with 150 drones. The show runs at 7pm as part of Ferrari World's "Italian Summer" program. Here's a brief look from the park in one of our recent social media posts.

In addition to the new drone show, Ferrari World is bringing in opera singers, street musicians and acrobats, and offering art and even pizza-making opportunities for visitors during the Italian Summer event. Or you also can hit up the park's collection of roller coasters, including the world's fastest, Formula Rossa.

* * *

