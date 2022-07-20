Park of the Week: Disneyland

Knott's to Require Chaperones for Minors on Weekends

Knott's Berry Farm is banning unaccompanied minors in the park on Friday and Saturday nights, effective this weekend.

All guests ages 17 and younger must be accompanied by a chaperone who is at least 21 years old to be admitted to the park. Knott's will be checking photo IDs for chaperones, and each chaperone may accompany no more than three underage guests. The chaperones must stay with their parties at all times and minors found in the park without their chaperone will be subject to ejection from the park.

The change comes just days after Knott's was forced to close the park early, after an outbreak of fights that included attacks on park security personnel. This wasn't the only recent disruptive incident at the park, which also saw a panic among park guests after a shooting outside the park in July 2021.

In an updated page on its website, Knott's also republished its list of banned activities at the park, including fighting, harassment, and disruptive behavior.

"A safe, family-friendly atmosphere of Knott’s is the type of experience our guests expect and deserve," Knott's stated on its website. "This policy was put in place to ensure that all guests have the best time ever and leave happy and eager to visit again."

