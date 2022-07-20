Knott's to Require Chaperones for Minors on Weekends

Knott's Berry Farm is banning unaccompanied minors in the park on Friday and Saturday nights, effective this weekend.
All guests ages 17 and younger must be accompanied by a chaperone who is at least 21 years old to be admitted to the park. Knott's will be checking photo IDs for chaperones, and each chaperone may accompany no more than three underage guests. The chaperones must stay with their parties at all times and minors found in the park without their chaperone will be subject to ejection from the park.
The change comes just days after Knott's was forced to close the park early, after an outbreak of fights that included attacks on park security personnel. This wasn't the only recent disruptive incident at the park, which also saw a panic among park guests after a shooting outside the park in July 2021.
In an updated page on its website, Knott's also republished its list of banned activities at the park, including fighting, harassment, and disruptive behavior.
"A safe, family-friendly atmosphere of Knott’s is the type of experience our guests expect and deserve," Knott's stated on its website. "This policy was put in place to ensure that all guests have the best time ever and leave happy and eager to visit again."
* * *
I was at Knott’s on July 16 (the day they shut down early due to fights) and I do get that there was a lot a lot of fighting and general unruliness, but this policy seems really harsh.
In high school, my mom used to drop my friends and I off at Knott’s probably every other weekend. My friends and I weren’t trying to do anything than literally just ride the rides and have fun at the park (as you’d expect from someone on this website) and my parents didn’t want to come with us because they had jobs, they didn’t wanna spend money to buy tickets if they weren’t gonna ride every ride with us and, to put it frankly, needing a chaperone to hang out with your friends when you’re aged 14+ just isn’t fun.
If this policy was in place when I started high school, I probably wouldn’t have been able to go to Knott’s nearly as much as I did (I’d probably go once every like 2 years instead of every 2 weeks) and honestly those Knott’s trips were a huge part of my life and they were probably the primary reason I’m a theme park enthusiast today. Like I wouldn’t be writing this comment on this website if this policy was enacted in 2014.
Just my 2 cents I guess.
@ Juan....
Unfortunately, this is a case of "a few bad apples"...Knotts is being proactive, which is a good thing (and going with the 2 busiest days of the week).
The fact that Knotts had to close the park early, cost them significantly, so they are going to act in the best interest of their brand (and limit the financial impact)
While it will sadly will effect those who never did anything wrong, it falls in line with any other type of curfew or age restriction.
Great news but I would have thought that was already the case! These entitled brats don't even buy their own ticket and then ruin the experience of everyone that did.
Totally get that Knott’s is going with the safest possible course of action here. Just a couple of thoughts
-I wanna say 30-40% of the park guests when I was there were unaccompanied teenagers. Most of them probably wouldn’t be there if they needed a chaperone. Isn’t that a big financial hit too (and also something that’s just kind of sad)?
-I definitely feel like Knott’s could’ve handled the fights better. I saw a lot of fights where employees just watched and walked away. Maybe there could be some better park-wide protocols for how to deal with fights (more security, better line of communication for employees to contact security, stricter punishments for fighting/unruliness).
No solution is perfect and maybe this is the best solution possible, but it’s just weird hearing everyone on instagram and other platforms talking about how happy they are about this policy and acting like every teenager is some rowdy kid looking for a fight when I feel like there are definite downsides that aren’t being discussed enough.
You bring up interesting points Juan, but ultimately...this view point of unchaperoned teens (in groups) isn't unique to Knotts. Malls, entertainment districts, etc. have all had similar guidelines in place. Yes, the majority of young people aren't causing problems, but this is a standard practice.
For now, its being implicated Friday & Saturdays...that age group (and pass holders) still have 5 other days to attend unchaperoned. But closing a major park due to fights...is clearly not something Knotts wants (financially) or for the brand. That story was all over SoCal news, so they didn't hesitate.
There are a ton of debates one could introduce, many with merit, but ultimately, as you said, no solution is perfect & this could definitely be one that prevent what happened last week from becoming a regular occurrence.
this is a pretty silly rule and my guess is knott's knows that. beyond the very obvious reasons (it's draconian, knott's has relied on teenagers to make their money and fill their parks for 40 years), there's the practicality of it, too. requiring an ID to buy a theme park ticket is silly and adding another step (checking IDs) to an already painfully slow entry procedure pretty well sums up the operation mindset at knott's.
instead of treating a very bad incident like what it was: a freak occurrence mixed with abysmal crowd control, knott's is deciding to do this. cedar fair can stomach the money lost and knott's can deal with the bad publicity. we're talking about a bunch of teenagers scrapping it out at an Orange County theme park over a *tiktok* video. the 90s, this is not.
knott's is not being proactive — knott's is being conservative. being proactive would involve showing support for their employees and communicating with guests better — things that would have happened long before this incident ever took place. instead, we're doing this. pretty silly.
If anyone is interested in a business opportunity, the "rent-a-chaperone.com" domain name is available.
While most of them don't make the news, the sad truth is that Knott's has been having significantly more guest issues since they reopened from the pandemic closure than they ever had before it. I have my suspicions as to possible causes, but I can't say which may be the biggest contributors. However, based on whispers I've heard, I get the sense this policy is likely to avoid an insurance increase after Saturday's incident, and will likely be a temporary thing until they can increase the size of their security force. It's sad that this policy is needed and I have some questions about how well it will be implemented, but if nothing else it gives them something on record to justify taking action against potentially problematic guests. That said, I personally think a requirement that anyone under 16 have an adult chaperone present in the park during their visit wouldn't be a bad rule for any park to have.
There's been fights breaking out almost weekly at WDW. There was one yesterday at the Magic Kingdom when we were there. It's crazy wherever you go these days.
That's a positive step in the right direction. Why not just have those rules in place for every day of the week so that applies to holidays and summer vacation?