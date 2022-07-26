Dollywood to Announce Major New Attraction Next Week

Dollywood next week will announce its "largest single attraction investment" in the park's history, park officials said today.
The reveal will come on August 5, and Dolly Parton will join park officials at Dollywood for the announcement. The new attraction will represent the next step in Dollywood's $500 million expansion that the park announced last year.
The attraction is expected to be a new coaster in the park's Wildwood Grove area.
Dollywood likes to go against the grain when it comes to their rides (sometimes for the better, occasionally for the worse), so it will be interesting to see what they are adding. The rumors for this have been all over the place, but the layout appears to be quite vast based on footers that have already been installed and areas that have been cleared/surveyed. The teasers and hints they have been dropping suggest something bear themed.