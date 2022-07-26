Park of the Week: Six Flags Magic Mountain

Dollywood to Announce Major New Attraction Next Week

Dollywood next week will announce its "largest single attraction investment" in the park's history, park officials said today.

The reveal will come on August 5, and Dolly Parton will join park officials at Dollywood for the announcement. The new attraction will represent the next step in Dollywood's $500 million expansion that the park announced last year.

The attraction is expected to be a new coaster in the park's Wildwood Grove area.

