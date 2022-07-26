Park of the Week: Six Flags Magic Mountain

Knott's Extends New Chaperone Policy

Knott's Berry Farm is extending its new chaperone policy by an extra day and may extend it further, the park announced today.

Knott's last week implemented a ban on unaccompanied minors in the theme park on Fridays and Saturdays, following an ugly incident the week prior when the park closed early following a series of fights among guests and security personnel. The policy requires guests under 18 to be accompanied at all times by guests ages 21 or older. Today's change extends that requirement to Sundays as well.

Knott's had required at least one chaperone for each three underage guests, but today changed that to one chaperone for no more than four minors. Guests under age 18 found unaccompanied inside the park will be ejected, Knott's said.

"Following the well-received chaperone policy that went into effect this past weekend, we have decided to extend the chaperone requirement to be in effect on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, and may add other days of the week as necessary," Knott's said on its social media and website today.

Social media reports depicted Knott's seeing dramatically lower attendance last weekend with the chaperone policy in effect. However, guests who did visit praised the park for low wait times and safe operations.



