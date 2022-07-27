Park of the Week: Six Flags Magic Mountain

First Look Real POV for Dr. Diabolical's Cliffhanger

Six Flags Fiesta Texas just released its official on-ride POV video for its new Dr. Diabolical’s Cliffhanger, the Bolliger & Mabillard Dive coaster than opens officially on Saturday.

Dr. Diabolical’s Cliffhanger is the first beyond-vertical B&M Dive, with a 95-degree drop angle. With a height of 150 feet and a track length of 2,501 feet, the coaster reaches a top speed of 60 mph, giving its similar stats to Emperor - another B&M Dive that opened earlier this year at SeaWorld San Diego.

Yeah, Six Flags has juiced its official POV with some superfluous audio design, but you can ignore that while you imagine your own vocal reactions to a ride.

In case you missed it, please do read Russell Meyer's trip report that we just posted from Six Flags Fiesta Texas. He makes a strong case for this unique park within the Six Flags chain: A Texas Two-Step Trip Report - Six Flags Fiesta Texas.

