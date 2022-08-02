Disneyland Announces Dates for 2022 Holiday Season

Holidays at the Disneyland Resort will kick off on November 11 this year and run through January 8, 2023, Disneyland announced today.

Disneyland had announced earlier that the "A Christmas Fantasy" parade and the "Believe... in Holiday Magic" fireworks would return at Disneyland, along with "World of Color – Season of Light" and the Disney Festival of Holidays and Disney ¡Viva Navidad! street party at Disney California Adventure. It’s a Small World Holiday and Haunted Mansion Holiday are on the schedule for another run this year, as well.



World of Color – Season of Light. Photo courtesy Disneyland

World of Color had not yet returned for last year's Holidays event at the Disneyland Resort, but otherwise the schedule is the same as it was back in 2019, before the pandemic closures. The holiday entertainment and attraction overlays are included with regular park admission to Disneyland or Disney California Adventure. There's no word yet if Disneyland will be holding an after-hours, hard-ticket Disney Merriest Nites event in 2022, after introducing that event last year.

The Holidays at the Disneyland Resort will start 10 days after the conclusion of Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort, which runs from September 2 through October 31 this year. But the big scheduling question that remains for many Disneyland fans is... when will Disney announce anything about Magic Key renewals?

Disneyland cut off sales of its Magic Key annual passes last spring, announcing then that it would provide a "renewal opportunity" for Magic Key holders when those passes expired. Disneyland introduced Magic Key last August, so those expirations begin August 25. That means the earliest adopters of Disneyland's new annual pass program are not currently able to make park reservations for Halloween Time and won't be able to for Holidays, unless Disneyland provides that "renewal opportunity" soon.

