Big Bear Mountain Coming to Dollywood in 2023

Dolly Parton revealed the name and details for Dollywood's big new attraction for 2023 at the park this morning. That new coaster coming to Wildwood Grove will be Big Bear Mountain, a multi-launch, 3,990-foot family coaster from Vekoma.

Themed to a search for a legendary Big Bear that lives in the wilderness just outside the park, Big Bear Mountain will hug the terrain above the Wildwood Grove land at a top speed of 48 mph. The coaster will be the longest at Dollywood and the park's first to feature on-board audio.



Layout of Big Bear Mountain in Wildwood Grove. Image courtesy Dollywood

The $25 million attraction will be the biggest single investment in park history and feature "three separate launches, multiple airtime hills, high-speed carousel turns, and tunnels, including a pass behind a waterfall," according to the park's press release. There will be no inversions on the ride, the track will not rise above 66 feet off the ground, and its height restriction will be a relatively low 39 inches, making it accessible to most kids ages four and up.

"The Smokies are all about adventure and going exploring," Dolly Parton said. "I'm excited our guests will be able to head out on their own trip into the Smokies to see if they can find that Big Bear! Whether he’s out there or not, I’m sure they'll find a lot of memories along the way that they’ll keep forever."

Big Bear Mountain will open next spring at the Pigeon Forge, Tennessee theme park.

* * *

For more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

And to help support Theme Park Insider through the purchase of discounted theme park and attraction tickets, please visit our nationwide Attractions Discounts list.

Replies (6)