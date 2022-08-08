Universal Orlando Adopts Youth Curfew for CityWalk

The Universal Orlando Resort has imposed a curfew for minors visiting its CityWalk shopping and dining district in the evenings.

Visitors under the age of 18 are now required to leave CityWalk at 9pm, unless they are accompanied by a parent or guardian, are guests of a Universal Orlando Resort hotel, or are attending a movie at the CityWalk theaters. In addition, all guests under the age of 21 must be accompanied by someone age 21 or older in order to pass through security to enter CityWalk, starting at 9pm, according to Universal.

The new policy comes after a series of fights involving minors last month which led Universal to clear the shopping area. On the west coast, Knott's Berry Farm recently implemented a curfew for minors on weekends after an incident there led to the early closure of the park on a Saturday evening.

So far, the new CityWalk curfew does not extend to the Universal Orlando theme parks - Universal Studios Florida and Islands of Adventure - which close at 9pm or earlier nightly, anyway. The curfew requires unaccompanied teens exiting the parks at closing time to clear CityWalk immediately rather than linger to shop, eat, hang out, or especially recording videos of themselves making trouble for the views on social media. (And let's face it - that's a large force driving the problems on both coasts.)

Many fans have been asking Universal through its social media accounts if the curfew will affect the upcoming Halloween Horror Nights event at Universal Studios Florida, which keeps thousands of guests - including many teens - on property well after midnight. So far, Universal has declined to provide an answer, saying only that more information will be forthcoming closer to the start of the event on September 2.

If I might read between the lines there, so long as people behave at CityWalk and in the parks between now and the start of HHN, unaccompanied teens might continue to be allowed inside the park for Horror Nights. But if there are any more incidents, Universal might consider the equivalent of an NC-17 rating for Halloween Horror Nights this year, requiring adults to accompany any guests ages 17 and under.

Stay tuned.

