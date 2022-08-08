First-of-Its-Kind Theme Park Show Debuts in France

An award-winning prototype attraction we first showed you from the IAAPA Expo in Orlando in 2016 now has made its theme park debut.

Tornado Chasers is now open at French theme park Futuroscope. It's the world's first installation of the Dynamic Motion Theater from Dynamic Attractions. Guests sit on a spinning theater platform from which they watch a 5,000-square-foot circular screen, enhanced by live action, LED projections, and special in-theater effects.

I haven't been able to make it to France to see the show, but this has been one of my most-anticipated theme park tech projects even since I saw the first concept video at IAAPA. Putting guests in the middle of a simulated tornado chase seems like a perfect application for this technology, though it really makes me wistful for an alternate reality where Universal Studios Florida opted for this as an upgrade to its old "Twister" show, rather than gutting the building for its current The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon attraction.

Anyway, here is a behind-the-scenes look at the making of Tornado Chasers, for those of you who would like to learn more about this new show and its development. [Turn on Closed Captions, then change the settings to auto-translate to English in the player below, if you don't speak French.]

If you have been to Futuroscope this month and have a first-hand review of Tornado Chasers to offer, we would love to hear from you in the comments.

