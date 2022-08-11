Attendance, Revenue Drop at Six Flags

The Six Flags theme parks reported that its income dropped 36% in the second quarter of 2022, driven by a 22% decline in attendance during the three month period ending July 3, compared with the same period one year earlier.
The drop defies industry trends toward higher attendance this year when compared with the spring of 2021, when many communities were just emerging from pandemic lockdowns and many parks were operating under capacity restrictions which have since been lifted.
Six Flags reported cumulative attendance of 6.7 million visitors in Q2 2022, down from 8.5 million in the same quarter in 2021. At the same time, guest spending increased year over year, up 23% to an average of $63.87 per visitor. That increase was driven by a 27% increase in admission spending per capita, as Six Flags transitioned from open-ended memberships to fixed-length seasonal passes and more daily ticket sales.
"This is a transitional year for Six Flags, as we reset the foundations of our business model to focus on delivering a premium guest experience, while at the same time, correcting for decades of heavy price discounting," Six Flags President and CEO Selim Bassoul said. "Our guest satisfaction scores are well above 2021 and our guest spending per capita has increased more than fifty percent versus pre-pandemic levels. We believe our initial progress validates the potential of our new strategy, and provides a very healthy earnings base from which we can grow."
The company reported $435 million in total revenue for the quarter, down 5% from the previous year. Net income was $45 million, down from $71 million in Q2 2021, with an Adjusted EBITDA of $155 million for the current quarter, down 9% from the prior year.
Nevertheless, Six Flags - like Cedar Fair and SeaWorld - is continuing with a share-buyback plan, spending $96.8 million to buy back 3.5 million shares of its common stock. Six Flags plans to spend an additional $134.9 million on buybacks in the months ahead. Companies engage in stock buybacks to boost the stock price to the benefit of shareholders, including senior management.
However, it ain't working. As of posting, Six Flags shares are down 23% from the previous day's close, following today's financial report. Today's share price is down nearly 58% from Six Flags' 2022 high, posted in February.
This is a tough spot: they pissed off their core customers by raising prices, pissed off Wall Street by losing money in a quarter that everyone else did well, the CEO seems to have pissed off his employees with his personality and layoffs, and on top of that they still have a reputation as trashy/poorly ran parks. The sad thing is Wall Street is going to look at this and think the strategy they had before: offering an experience even worse than Spirit Airlines and putting ads up everywhere is the profitable way to go, and asking a little more for season passes while giving a better experience doesn’t work. They will totally forget that strategy was imploding and led to the company going bankrupt and may again further down the line.
On the surface I don’t think a 5% decline in revenue is that big of a deal, afterall a lot of those people in previous years were bring a friend for free/half price, and season pass prices were totally ridiculous (I bought an SFOG AP a few years ago that included parking for $50). SF has been a sh*tshow for over two decades now so its going to take years, not months, to regain reputation with the public. Look at Hyundai for example, they make great cars for the money but many people still think of them as chintzy low quality k-cars that fall apart with low mileage. It took them 5 years of being at the top of their game to start to sway opinions and even then older generations still think they are crap. The fact that revenue is down while they try to fix their image isn’t surprising or alarming to me.
The problem I see is that they are not actually fixing their image, with the higher prices the parks poor maintenance and operations make them seem like even more of a ripoff and the mass layoffs are just going to compound the issue long term.
Also the telltale sign of a dysfunctional company is when they are hiring external CEOs, and in Six Flags case not only do they keep hiring CEOs from different companies, they are all from totally different industries. Mark Shapiro was a TV programming guy, Jim Reid Anderson and John Duffey were health care supplier guys, Mike Spanos a junk food guy, and now Selim Bassoul was in kitchen equipment manufacturing. So what exactly qualified these people to run this huge chain of theme parks?
This is a tough industry especially for seasonal parks which are guaranteed to lose money for more than half of the year (and often even for swaths while they are open due to bad weather or other unforeseen circumstances). These guys they keep hiring don’t know anything about the history, trends, where the bodies are buried, who the good and bad suppliers/vendors are, how to spread the money out throughout the year, why things happen the way they do, etc. In order to be setup for success as a CEO of a theme park company it takes decades of experience working in the business to learn all of these things.
I don’t hate any of these people personally, but it takes more than just saying common sense to successfully run a business. I sincerely hope whoever SF hires next is someone that could best be described as an “inside outsider,” someone who grew up with the company (or at least the industry) but disagrees with the way it’s ran and has the knowledge and skills to fix it.