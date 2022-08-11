New Coasters, Refreshed Lands Coming to Cedar Fair Parks

Five Cedar Fair theme parks dropped their plans for new 2023 attractions today, led by multi-attraction announcements from Cedar Point, Carowinds, and Canada's Wonderland.

Let's take a look.

Cedar Point

Cedar Fair's flagship park is introducing The Boardwalk for 2023. The Boardwalk will include the new Grand Pavilion, a recreation of the 1888 original that will feature a new restaurant and a waterfront bar with viewing decks of Lake Erie and the park. The big new ride will be Wild Mouse, which will be a spinning family coaster with a height of 52 feet and top speed of 35 miles per hour.



Image courtesy Cedar Point

In a video posted to Cedar Point's social media accounts, the park's Tony Clark called Wild Mouse Cedar Point's 18th roller coaster, which suggests that Top Thrill Dragster hasn't been designated for removal yet. (If you're keeping count, apparently Cedar Point considers Pipe Scream a roller coaster, pushing the park's count up to 18.)



Image courtesy Cedar Point

In addition to the addition of Wild Mouse, the park's Tiki Twirl will be refreshed and renamed as former park classic Calypso, and the Matterhorn and Scrambler will be relocated to The Boardwalk, with the latter being renamed Atomic Scrambler.

Canada's Wonderland

Canada's Wonderland also is getting a new family coaster for 2023. Snoopy's Racing Railway is coming to Planet Snoopy as the park's 18th roller coaster - with no controversy over that number. The park described the ride: "This family launch coaster accelerates from zero to 50 km/h in a matter of seconds before zipping through dips and turns as your train narrowly avoids the traps set by Woodstock and his Bad Seed Gang!"

Wait a minute - Woodstock did a heel turn? Now you have my attention.



Image courtesy Canada's Wonderland

The bigger addition to Canada's Wonderland next year will be Tundra Twister, which the park describes as "the only attraction of its kind in the world." This giant looping ride with rotating gondola arms looks to me like a plus-sized Mondial Diablo, and Canada's Wonderland offers specs of 154 feet tall and a top speed of 46 mph.

Carowinds

The Carolinas' theme park will celebrate its 50th anniversary season by introducing Aeronautica Landing in 2023, featuring five new rides: Air Racer, Air Walker, Gear Spin, Gyro Force, and Hover & Dodge.

Knott's Berry Farm

We knew that Knott's was rebuilding its Montezuma's Revenge coaster for 2023, but now we know that ride's new name will be MonteZOOMa: The Forbidden Fortress. The rebuilt Schwarzkopf shuttle loop coaster now will include a randomized launch sequence and its queue will get story upgrades about doomed treasure hunters searching for Montezooma's gold, as the attraction anchors a refurbished Fiesta Village inside the Southern California theme park.

Worlds of Fun

The Kansas City park is celebrating its 50th by calling back to its long-defunct 1973 Schwarzkopf coaster, Zambezi Zinger, by reviving that name for its new GCI hybrid coaster. The new Zambezi Zinger will feature 2,482 feet of Hybrid Titan Track on a steel and wood frame, with a top speed of 45 mph. The ride will run two Infinity Flyer Trains with 16 passengers each.

* * *

