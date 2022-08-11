Robert Niles
Editor
Robert Niles

Universal Orlando Announces 2022 Holiday Celebration Dates

August 11, 2022, 9:08 PM · The Holidays celebration at the Universal Orlando Resort will start November 12 this year, continuing through January 1, 2023.

Universal announced the dates today for its annual Holidays celebration, which again will include entertainment across both Universal Studios Florida and Universal's Islands of Adventure, including:

Grichmas once again will include performances of the "Grinchmas Who-liday Spectacular," while Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter will include The Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle projection show and holiday music from the Frog Choir at Islands of Adventure and a holiday show from Celestina Warbeck and the Banshees in Diagon Alley at Universal Studios Florida.

The Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle
The Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle. Photo courtesy Universal

Mannheim Steamroller will perform on the USF stage on December 3, 4, 10 and 11, while other events will run daily during the celebration.

And yes, if you were wondering about it, today's announcement means that Universal Orlando has kicked off promotions for its Holidays before announcing all the houses for this year's Halloween Horror Nights, which starts in less than a month, on September 2.

For savings up to $44 on one day and up to $74 on multi-day tickets, please visit our travel partner's Universal Orlando tickets page.

Replies (1)

Jake007
Jacob Sundstrom
August 11, 2022 at 10:09 PM

another incredible day to run the halloween horror nights social media feeds.

