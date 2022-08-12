Paramount Signs Deal for New Theme Park in Bali

Paramount Pictures has signed a deal to license its name and intellectual property to a new theme park in Indonesia.

Indonesian developer PT Kios Ria Kreasi will build the as-yet-unnamed 141-acre theme park as part of its 1,480-acre Taman Kerthi Bali Semesta integrated development, or KBS Park, in Bali.

"Paramount is a global brand that captures the imagination of everyone from children to adults," Managing Director of Kios, Ade Sulistioputra, said. "We all have exciting memories of Paramount films with a legacy of excellence that has lasted 110 years. We will tap into Paramount Picture’s library of over 1,000 films and use brands and characters that will appeal to people of all ages, while other attractions may draw on Nickelodeon’s characters such as SpongeBob SquarePants, Dora the Explorer, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles."



Ade Sulistioputra and Paramount Global’s Executive Vice President of Themed Entertainment and Experiences, Ty Granaroli, sign the deal in Los Angeles. Photo courtesy Kios

The development also will include two themed hotels: Paramount Grand Resort and the Nickelodeon Resort. In addition to the Paramount IP, the theme park will include a "Land of Legends" themed to Indonesian culture and mythology that will feature the "first Indonesian-inspired ride in an international theme park," according to Kios' press release.

Ade said that a study by consultant EY-Parthenon forecast that the park would draw more than five million visitors in its first year. That would outdraw the pre-pandemic attendance for Universal Studios Singapore and place the new park just inside the global Top 25, looking at recent TEA/AECOM Theme Index global attendance reports.

No opening date for the park was announced.

* * *

For more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

And to help support Theme Park Insider while saving money on discounted theme park and attraction tickets, please visit our nationwide Attractions Discounts list.

Replies (0)