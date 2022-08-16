Disneyland Releases Magic Key Renewal Information

Disneyland Magic Key holders, here is the renewal information you've been waiting for. Just released by the Disneyland Resort, Magic Key renewals will open this Thursday, August 18, at no earlier than 9am Pacific Time.

So what will you be getting - and for how much - with these renewals?

Yes, Disneyland has raised prices - up $200 on the top-tier annual pass, $150 on the next tier, and up $50 on the bottom two tiers. But all tiers now will be getting 20% off the Disney Genie+ line-skipping upgrade, which takes the cost down from $20 to $16 per person per day. (Disney Genie+ can be activated once you enter the park on your Magic Key pass.) Disneyland also is adding a free Photopass benefit for the top two tiers of Magic Key.

But there's one huge change to the program that will affect Disneyland's most loyal customers.

The top-tier Dream Key officially has been withdrawn and will be replaced by the new Inspire Key. The Inspire Key will have the same benefits as the Dream Key, plus the new Photopass and Genie Plus benefits. However, the Inspire Key will have blockout dates around the Christmas and New Year's holidays, unlike the unblocked Dream Key.

The second-most-expensive Believe Key also is getting the free Photopass benefit. In addition, the Enchant and Imagine Keys will be getting 25% off parking fees at the Toy Story Parking Area. Parking is discounted 50% on the Believe tier and will be free at the Inspire tier.

Magic Key holders will be allowed to renew into any of the four tier levels, subject to availability. Yes, Disneyland said that it may close certain tiers to renewals, based upon demand. So if you really want to renew your Magic Key, Disneyland is pushing you to do it ASAP. Advance reservations will continue to be required to enter the park on a Magic Key pass, and the number of reservations a Magic Key holder may hold at one time on each tier has not changed.

And, no, if you do not have a Magic Key pass already, you still cannot buy one at any tier. Disneyland only will be accepting renewals at this time.

Here are the four tiers of Disneyland's Magic Key annual passes, along with their new prices:

Inspire Key - $1,599, up from $1,399 for the now-retired Dream Key: Hold up to six reservations at once. Discounts: 20% off select merchandise and 15% off select food and beverage. Free parking and free Photopass downloads, plus 20% off Disney Genie+.

Believe Key - $1099, up from $949: Hold up to six reservations. Discounts: 10% off select merchandise, food and beverage, plus 50% off parking. Free Photopass downloads and 20% off Disney Genie+.

Enchant Key - $699, up from $649: Hold up to four reservations. Discounts: 10% off select merchandise, food and beverage, plus 25% off parking at Toy Story and 20% off Disney Genie+.

Imagine Key (Southern California residents only) - $449, up from $399: Hold up to two reservations. Discounts: 10% off select merchandise, food and beverage, plus 25% off parking at Toy Story and 20% off Disney Genie+.

The less expensive the key, the more blockout dates - during which you cannot make reservations to enter the parks. And again, all Magic Key tiers now are subject to at least some blockout dates. Of course, that means that visitors on day tickets no longer have to contend with any Magic Key holders in the parks between Christmas and New Year's.

Monthly payment plans will continue to be available for renewing guests who live in California: $133.25 a month for the Inspire key, $91.59 per month for Believe, $58.25 a month for Enchant, and $37.42 per month for Imagine. Again, the Imagine Key is available only to Southern California residents.

New benefits for each tier level will take effect starting August 18, except for the Photopass benefit, which Disneyland says is "coming soon." In addition to the tier-specific benefits, all Disneyland Magic Key holders can get access to the Magic Key Terrace at Disney California Adventure, as well as special photo ops and merchandise drops, as well as early bird access to tickets for special events such as Oogie Boogie Bash (which is sold out for this year).

* * *

For more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

And to help support Theme Park Insider while saving money on discounted theme park and attraction tickets, including multi-day tickets to the Disneyland theme parks, please visit our nationwide Attractions Discounts list.

Replies (7)