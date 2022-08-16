Universal Orlando Completes Horror Nights Line-Up

Universal Orlando Resort today announced the rest of the line-up for this year's Halloween Horror Nights, which starts September 2 at Universal Studios Florida.

Universal released the titles and details for six original-IP houses, the fives scare zones, and the two shows that will join the four haunted houses that Universal announced previously. Here is what Halloween Horror Nights visitors in Orlando can expect, starting next month.

Houses

Spirits of the Coven - Guests become main ingredient of witch’s brew in a 1920s speakeasy.

Bugs: Eaten Alive - Spiders, roaches, flies, and bees, oh my!

Fiesta de Chupacabras - The no-longer mythical, fanged creature is here to get you.

Hellblock Horror - It's a prison for monsters and you are here to visit... and, one hopes, live to tell about it.

Dead Man's Pier: Winter's Wake - Visit a seaside village populated by undead fishermen. Oh, and there's a winter thunderstorm happening, too.

Descendants of Destruction - Enter a post-apocalyptic subway system and say hello too the bloodthirsty mutants living there.



Image courtesy Universal

These six houses join the previously announced The Weeknd: After Hours Nightmare, Horrors of Blumhouse, Halloween, and Universal Monsters: Legends Collide­.

Scare Zones

Horrors of Halloween - Try to escape the Pumpkin Lord and his subjects.

Scarecrow: Cursed Soil - Scarecrows are here to harvest your souls.

Sweet Revenge - A 1950s Halloween parade gone wrong, with bloodthirsty trick-or-treaters.

Graveyard: Deadly Unrest - Another undead-in-a-thunderstorm theme.

Conjure the Dark - An evil sorceress commands an army of ravenous monstrosities.

Shows

Halloween Nightmare Fuel Wildfire – the sequel to last year's Halloween Nightmare Fuel show.

Ghoulish! A Halloween Tale - a new lagoon show, this time following the Grim Reaper and set to remixed hits. (This apparently replaces the Marathon of Mayhem show.)

In addition, the Halloween Horror Nights Tribute Store will be opening later this month in Universal Studios Florida, featuring rooms themed to Pumpkin Patch, Cemetery, and Witch's Cottage, with a final room themed to the adjacent Sweet Revenge scare zone.

Over at Universal's Cabana Bay Beach Resort, the "Universal Monsters Gallery of Legends" will be taking over the pop-up spot that previously featured Jack and, before that, Stranger Things. The photo op - this year featuring The Mummy, The Wolf Man, and Dracula - is open on HHN evenings to all Universal Orlando hotel guests.

Halloween Horror Nights is a hard-ticket, after-hours event that starts September 2 at Universal Studios Florida and runs select nights through October 31, with tickets starting at $74 plus tax. On the west coast, Halloween Horror Nights will start September 8 at Universal Studios Hollywood, which has yet to announce its final houses.

* * *

Replies (7)