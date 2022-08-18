'The Lord of the Rings' Gets a New Owner - Theme Park Deals Next?

Are you one of the many fans who have been wishing for a theme park, land, or even attraction based on J. R. R. Tolkien's "The Lord of the Rings"? That dream may have become one step closer to becoming reality today. Or, maybe it's a step farther away. As with pretty much everything on this never-ending journey, it's often difficult to tell where things are going.
Here is what we do know. The Saul Zaentz Company, which owns the media rights to The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit through its subsidiary Middle-earth Enterprises (formerly Tolkien Enterprises), has sold Middle-earth Enterprises to video game conglomerate Embracer Group, Embracer announced today.
That gives Embracer the motion picture, stage production, video game, board game, merchandising, and - yes - theme park rights to The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit. The deal also includes matching rights in any other Middle-earth-related literary works authorized by the Tolkien Estate and HarperCollins, including future works.
An immersive land based on The Lord of the Rings long has been a dream for many theme park fans, who have shipped those rights with Universal and Disney in countless online discussions over the years. But Tolkien famously loathed Walt Disney, and the Tolkien family has spurned every offer it has gotten from theme park companies over the years. With the recent passing of the last of Tolkien's children, however, it appears that family at last has stepped away from influence over the media rights for the Middle-earth franchise.
What Embracer will do with those rights is yet to be seen.
"We at the Zaentz Company have had the honor over the past half century of stewarding the Tolkien rights so that Lord of the Rings and Hobbit fans worldwide could enjoy award winning epic films, challenging video games, first rate theatre and merchandise of every variety," The Saul Zaentz Company COO Marty Glick said in a statement released by Embracer. "We could not be more thrilled that it is Embracer now taking up the responsibility and we are confident their group will take it to new heights and dimensions while maintaining homage to the spirit of these great literary works."
"I am truly excited to have The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit, one of the world’s most epic fantasy franchises join the Embracer family, opening up more transmedia opportunities including synergies across our global group," Embracer Group Founder and Group CEO Lars Wingefors said. "I am thrilled to see what lies in the future for this IP with Freemode and Asmodee as a start within the group. Going forward, we also look forward to collaborating with both existing and new external licensees of our increasingly stronger IP portfolio."
That last sentence sounds to me like an invitation for Universal and Disney to pick up the phone and give Lars a call. I doubt that any other theme park company would be able to match the numbers that Disney and Universal will offer to license the Middle-earth theme for their parks.
Disregarding the idea of a budget, I think Busch Gardens Williamsburg would be the perfect park for a Lord of the Rings themed land. There is a big plot of land to the left of the park between BGW and a golf course that would be perfect for something like this, and the European theming of the rest of the park already fits with the inspiration for the franchise. However realistically, based on recent rumors it seems that The Lord of the Rings could be one of the first major expansions to Epic Universe in Orlando. While I think Universal would do well with the IP, I think having this in the same park as a Wizarding World land doesn't do well for variety's sake. Whatever happens, I hope it's sooner rather than later, as some of the actors are getting too old to reprise their roles, such as Sir Ian McKellan or John Noble.
If Universal acquires the rights, you can count on a immersive well themed land with rides that are fun, interesting and unique. Sea World, would just build a largely unthemed coaster with little land theming. BGW was once a park with varied attractions when AB owned it. Yes, it's beautiful, but now it's become just another 'coaster park'. It's doubtful BGW would do anything more with Lord of the Rings than Six Flags does with their DC franchise.
I voted Disney, and knew I would be in the minority. Universal has its hands full with the definitive theme park land with the Wizarding World franchise, and their creative people don’t need to split their resources across two different fantasy franchises.
Having said that, there would be concern Disney would fumble the ball. I can hear all the complaints when they base a lane on the upcoming Amazon series when everyone wants the Lord of the Rings trilogy…
Hmm. I suspect the acquisition has much more complexities, and maybe there is something else going on. If the Amazon series takes off, then we may see something happen. I really liked what Peter Jackson did, and maybe he did the best anyone can do, but (and I will be in the vast minority here), the movies had a fundamental misunderstanding of the material and focused on the action. It needed the real ending and the focus on faith and sacrifice, which the films do touch on.
As to theme park rights, I think Universal succeeded so much with Potter due to the limitations they were given. I absolutely would not want Disney to get it. They would have $2000 a night stays at the Prancing Pony with three hour lines for attractions unless you paid in mithril to skip the lines. If the trust does allow theme park rights, I would prefer Universal with limitations. The problem is that it has almost too much potential. The fans would want to explore the Shire, Mirkwood, Mordor, Gondor, Moria, and Rohan. To leave those areas out would be a mistake. To do it right the park would almost need to devote a single park to the entire IP.
I hate to say it, but I will always have the books, and they may be all I ever want. On the other hand, theme parks may introduce new readers to what I believe is the greatest world the literary world has ever gotten. One thing is for sure, there are a lot of interesting things on the horizon.
Finally, theme park attractions featuring dragons!
^And princesses!
Can't forget the princesses.
…one IP away from BLOWING IT WIDE OPEN…
Finally! Now we get a long-overdue adaptation of the Scourging of the Shire...as a theme park attraction.
I think Middle Earth has the same problem as Star Wars when it comes to theme parks: It's possible to do a singular attraction well, but it will never be feasible to capture the world in a way that will satisfy true fans. This is even more true of a world filled with several races who don't tend to come into contact with each other on a large scale, as there's no hub location in Middle Earth that could be used as a catch-all spot. Plus, the window has pretty much closed on using the Jackson version of the realm (especially if the film actors were to be brought back), so whatever they'd go with would likely be less recognizable to casual visitors, and there are other strong fantasy IPs available that would probably cost less and yield comparable increases in visitation. Personally, I don't see a need for a Lord of the Rings theme park land.
If it were to happen, however, I would trust Universal to develop a compelling attraction far more than I'd trust Disney or any other theme park developer. However, the more outside IP each company goes for, the more it dilutes their brand and product, so I'd hope neither goes after it.
I’ve always felt that Sea World/Busch Gardens could use a marketable IP beyond Sesame Street to take their parks to the next level. However, I haven’t been a fan of their recent cost cutting techniques and stripped down theming for their recent attractions, so I wouldn’t trust them to provide LOTR the service that the franchise deserves.
I’m also concerned that the new Amazon series will not live up to the bar established by the Peter Jackson movies, which are what really put LOTR on the map and made the IP worthy of theme park application.