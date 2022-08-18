'Nope,' Death Eaters Complete Hollywood's Horror Nights Line-Up

We now have the full line-up for this year's Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood, led by today's announcement that Terror Tram will feature scares from two hit Jordan Peele movies, "Nope" and "Us." And, oh yeah, for the first time in Hollywood, Halloween Horror Nights is getting Death Eaters in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, too.

The "Nope" theme for Terror Tram was expected after the daytime Studio Tour added the Jupiter's Claim theme park sets from "Nope" earlier this summer. But that won't be the only scare that guests get to experience on Terror Tram. The tour also will feature "Hollywood Harry's Halloween" at the Psycho House and on the War of the Worlds set in addition to "a choreographed massacre" at the "Nope" set and a finale with The Tethered from "Us."

Here is the teaser from Universal:

Universal Studios Hollywood today also announced the remaining three houses for this year's Halloween Horror Nights:

Universal Horror Hotel, which was teased by Creative Director John Murdy at Midsummer Scream last month.

Killer Klowns from Outer Space

La Llorona: The Weeping Woman

That house will lead into the El Pueblo del Terror scare zone, on the park's France Street, and will feature more of "Latin America's most frightening myths." The other two scare zones this year will be Sideshow Slaughterhouse on New York Street and Clownsawz on Universal Boulevard at the front of the park.

Universal is not calling it a scare zone, but The Wizarding World of Harry Potter will feature Death Eaters roaming the village of Hogsmeade this year, as well.

These attractions join the previously announced houses for this year's Halloween Horror Nights:

Halloween Horror Nights starts September 8 at Universal Studios Hollywood. Tickets start at $66 when bought from our travel partner, which is a savings of about $5 over the price through Universal.

