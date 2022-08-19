Disney to Honor 14 New 'Legends' at D23 Expo Next Month

Three Disney Parks veterans will join a class of 14 inductees as official Disney Legends at the D23 Expo in Anaheim next month.

Including this year's honorees, more than 300 people have been named Disney Legends by the company since 1987 for their lasting contributions to Disney and its creative legacy around the world. Past inductees include Ub Iwerks, Jack Lindquist, Marty Sklar, Buzz Price, and Tony Baxter.

This year's newly inducted Disney Legends include:

Bob Foster joined Walt Disney Productions in 1956 and in the 1960s oversaw Disney's acquisition of property in central Florida for what would become the Walt Disney World Resort. In 1970, Bob was promoted to President of the Buena Vista Land Company and in 1974, Bob retired from Walt Disney Productions as Vice President, Real Estate. Bob passed away in January.

Doris Hardoon was this year's Buzz Price Lifetime of Distinguished Achievements Thea Award winner from the Themed Entertainment Association. Doris joined Walt Disney Imagineering in 1979. She worked as executive art director, producer, and creative portfolio lead for Hong Kong Disneyland as well as the never-built Westcot and Long Beach DisneySea projects, as well as contributed to projects at Epcot, Tokyo Disneyland, Disneyland Paris, and Disney's Animal Kingdom and on the Disney Cruise Line. She left the company in 2000, but returned in 2009 as executive director and producer for the Shanghai Disney Resort.

Rob't Coltrin joined WDI in 1990 for Show Set Design and went on to work on projects such as Mickey's PhilharMagic, MuppetVision 3D, and Roger Rabbit's Car Toon Spin. Recently, Rob't has been a leader on projects including Radiator Springs Racers, Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway, and recent expansions at Tokyo Disney Resort, in addition to mentoring countless fellow Imagineers.

Other Disney Legends to be inducted at D23 Expo will include the late Chadwick Boseman; "Frozen" stars Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff, and Josh Gad; Grey's Anatomy stars Ellen Pompeo and Patrick Dempsey; black-ish stars Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross; musical supervisor Chris Montan, and director and producer Don Hahn.

* * *

For more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

And to help support Theme Park Insider while saving money on discounted theme park and attraction tickets, please visit our nationwide Attractions Discounts list.

Replies (6)