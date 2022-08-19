Are You Ready For Spooky Season?

Believe it or not, it's time again for Spooky Season at America's theme parks.

Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party is underway already at Walt Disney World, running select evenings at the Magic Kingdom through October 31. Out in California at Disneyland, Halloween Time begins September 2, with the sold-out, after-hours Oogie Boogie Bash running for 24 select nights at Disney California Adventure starting September 6.

Over at Universal, we've told you plenty about Halloween Horror Nights, which starts September 2 at Universal Studios Florida and September 8 at Universal Studios Hollywood. [See Universal Orlando Completes Horror Nights Line-Up and 'Nope,' Death Eaters Complete Hollywood's Horror Nights Line-Up.] So let's look today at some of the other Halloween events happening at top-20 theme parks from coast to coast.

Howl-O-Scream

SeaWorld is bringing back Howl-O-Scream across its parks this year. At SeaWorld Orlando, the after-hours Halloween event starts September 9 and runs select nights through October 31. It will feature two new haunted houses - Blood Beckoning and Siren of the Seas - as well as "reimagined" versions of Captain's Revenge—Drowned in Darkness and Dead Vines-Root of all Evil. Beneath the Ice also returns to complete the five-house line-up.

In addition to the houses, SeaWorld Orlando's Howl-O-Scream will offer seven scare zones, five themed bars, and the new Lurking in the Depths show, along with the returning Siren's Song and Jack the Ripper in Monster Stomp.



In San Diego, Howl-o-Scream also will feature five houses, with two new houses to be announced joining the returning Nightmare Experiment, Simon's Slaughterhouse, and Death Water Bayou. Six scares zones and a new live show will join the line-up for this year's event, which kicks off September 16.

Back in Florida, Howl-O-Scream also starts September 9 at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, where Stranglewood Estate joins the house line-up this year, joined by the revamped The Residence: Home for the Holidays and the returning Death Water Bayou: Blood Moon - The Final Phase, The Forgotten, and Witch of the Woods. Seven scare zones, plus one hidden one, spread the thrills across the park, while a new show, 50/50: Choose Your Fate, joins Cirque X-Scream, The Rolling Bones, and Fiends for the entertainment side of the event.

For more information, visit howloscream.com.

Knott's Scary Farm

The industry's original after-hours Halloween event starts its 49th year on on September 22. For the full line-up and the details you need, see our previous post, Two New Mazes, Chaperone Policy Lead Knott's Scary Farm News.

Fright Fest

Six Flags Magic Mountain will run its annual Halloween event starting September 10, running select nights through October 31. This year's new haunted house is Truth or Dare, located near Full Throttle, which will join the returning Willoughby's Resurrected, Condemned – Forever Damned, Vault 666 Unlocked, Sewer of Souls, and Aftermath 2: Chaos Rising. New scare zones this year include Devil's Triangle and CarnivHELL, joining six returning zones. A new show, The Rising, completes the line-up this year. More information

Dark Nights at Hersheypark

EPIC Entertainment Group, the creative team behind Dark Harbor at the Queen Mary and sister haunt Dark Horizon in Orlando, is producing the the The Descent haunted house and the Midway of Misery scare zone at Hersheypark's new haunt expansion to its Hersheypark Halloween event. Haunted Coal Mine, Creature Chaos, and Twisted Darkness complete the house line-up for the event, which starts at 6pm on select nights from September 17 through Oct. 30. More

We will keep you up-to-date when other major parks announce details for their 2022 Halloween events.

