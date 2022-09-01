Ride Review: Return of Universal Orlando's Revenge of the Mummy

Revenge of the Mummy is back at Universal Studios Florida, and evil curses never looked so good.

The indoor roller coaster has returned from its long refurbishment and is now operating in "technical rehearsals" in advance of its official reopening at an unspecified date. But if Universal is fine-tuning the ride during this soft opening, it looked to me like they've pretty much already done the job. This Mummy pops with fire, lights, and special effects - all crafted to make you scream like a poor soul on their way to eternal damnation.

Unique among the three installations of Mummy at Universal Parks around the world, Universal Orlando's Mummy leans into its setting inside a faux movie studio. Step through the Paradise Theater facade, and you have entered the background holding area for Stephen Sommers' new "Revenge of the Mummy" film, starring Brendan Fraser. You and everyone else in the long audition queue are being prepared to work as extras in a mine-train scene from the film, where you will be cast to scream and cry and everything goes horribly wrong.

It's a fun conceit - one with a conundrum for you to ponder. Are these fire and light effects simply creations by Sommers' crew to elicit the extreme reactions they want from you extras on the film? Or are the rumors true, and Sommers' production has revived the spirit of Imhotep, who now has cursed this set and is using it to claim your souls to fuel his return to power?

Ultimately, it doesn't matter. Revenge of the Mummy will have guests screaming, either way.

The Premier Rides indoor launch coaster now seems to have smoother braking throughout, helping to make this a more enjoyable ride. Because the Mummy's curse is enough - you don't need to be adding your own curses whenever your train hits a rough brake.

I won't say more about the narrative of the ride, though. Yes, it's been open since 2004 [that link is our original review and coverage of the opening ceremony], but just in case you have not experienced this attraction yet, there's a moment within that is greatly enhanced by not knowing what it is. So I won't say. (And don't watch the POV video, either.)

But that scene, and all others on Revenge of the Mummy, looked great on my ride today. Universal Orlando has perhaps the industry's deepest line-up of attractions that blend world-class thrills with world-class storytelling. Plenty of coasters offer half-baked theming with backstories that most riders ultimately miss. And a few other parks offer great narrative attractions with only a modest nod at body-shaking thrills.

Revenge of the Mummy does not hold back on either. As such, it set the stage for a new generation of immersive thrill rides at Universal Orlando, including Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts, Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, and the latest, Jurassic World VelociCoaster. With this refurbishment, Revenge of the Mummy looks even better in their company.

* * *

For more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

And to help support Theme Park Insider while saving money on discounted theme park and attraction tickets, including Universal Orlando, please visit our nationwide Attractions Discounts list.

Replies (3)