Disney Vacation Club Gets a New Home Inside Disneyland

The long-closed upstairs in the old America Sings/Innoventions building in Disneyland's Tomorrowland is getting a new occupant.

The space has been closed to most guests since the Marvel-themed Super Hero HQ closed in early 2016. Its balcony has been used as a $60 upcharge fireworks viewing area since then, however. But now the inside is being repurposed... by the Disney Vacation Club.



The "Disney Vacation Club Star View Station" will open in the first half of 2023, Disney Signature Experiences announced today. The space-themed lounge will be open to eligible DVC members and offer an air-conditioned respite, with device charging and WiFi.

At the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, the DVC has opened member lounges in Epcot's Imagination pavilion and at the Top of the World Lounge atop Bay Lake Tower at Disney's Contemporary Resort. Now DVC members who purchased directly from Disney and hold a Disneyland ticket and reservation will have a space for themselves inside the parks on the west coast as well.

