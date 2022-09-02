Halloween Time Gets an Early Start at Disneyland

Halloween Time is back at the Disneyland Resort, as Mickey and his friends kick off Spooky Season in Southern California.

It's the earliest start that I can remember for the Halloween festivities at Disneyland and Disney California, beginning this year at the start of the Labor Day holiday weekend. The early start means scorching temperatures, too, so prepare if you are heading into the expected 100-degree-plus heat this weekend.

Whenever you visit, you will find a familiar line-up in the parks if you've been to Halloween Time in recent years. Haunted Mansion Holiday is back in Disneyland's New Orleans Square and Halloween Screams lights up the park after dark, with fireworks accompanying the projection show on select nights.



This year's Haunted Mansion Holiday gingerbread house features gingerbread cookies of Lock, Shock, and Barrel using a guillotine and long spears to slice up holiday cakes and treats for the ghosts and ghouls of the Mansion. Photos courtesy Disneyland Resort

At Disney California Adventure, Radiator Springs becomes Radiator Screams, with its Mater's Graveyard JamBOOree and Luigi’s

Honkin’ Haul-O-Ween overlays. Next door in Avengers Campus, Guardians of the Galaxy – Monsters After Dark takes over Taneleer Tivan's collection each evening. And Paradise Gardens welcomes Plaza de la Familia to celebrate Día de los Muertos through November 2, with the "A Musical Celebration of Coco" street performance, Mariachi at the bandstand, as well as photo and craft opportunities.

Halloween decorations also fill Main Street USA in Disneyland and Buena Vista Street in California Adventure for the celebration.

There's less than a week left to purchase Disneyland's Three-Day California Resident Deal, which can get you into the parks for as little as $78 per day. You can find that deal, as well as discounts for our-of-state visitors, on our travel partner's Disneyland Resort tickets page.

