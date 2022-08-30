How to Stay Cool in the Coming Disneyland Heatwave

If you were planning to visit the Disneyland Resort for the start of Halloween Time this weekend, heads up. It's going to be hot. Very hot.

There's an excessive heat warning across the Los Angeles area for this week into the weekend, and forecasts call for daily high temperatures up to 104 in Anaheim on Sunday. That's still short of the record 113F - the hottest day in Disney Parks history - we saw four years ago, but it's more then hot enough to cause real problems for people who do not prepare.



This weekend is the start of Halloween Time at Disneyland, which so often seems to mean the hottest temps of the year. Photo courtesy Disneyland

So don't be one of them. If you are heading outside anywhere in Southern California this weekend, keep yourself hydrated. That means drinking plenty of water before going outside - not just when you are in the heat.

Wear sunscreen to protect against burning, and bring shade with you if you can - a ventilated hat or a sun umbrella. If you will be walking a lot on a pavement, such as Disneyland, wear some comfortable, breathable shoes and socks, too. Reflective heat from the pavement can cause heat rashes on exposed skin, so those flip-flops or sandals might feel cool at first, but you might pay for that later.

But most of all, head for the shade, or better yet, air-conditioned indoors as much as you can over the next week or so. Disneyland is not built for heat the way that Walt Disney World is, so there are not as many shaded or air conditioned queues. That means careful planning is essential to help keep you and your family from overheating while at the parks.

All-day Animation Academy, anyone?

It should be a bit cooler in the evenings, but still far above near what we are used to after sundown in Southern California. Keep the water flowing and remember that even in the dark, people can still suffer from heat exhaustion, so please take care and stay safe.

* * *

