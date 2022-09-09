Take a Sneak Peek at the D23 Expo and Disney Parks Pavilion

The 2022 D23 Expo opens Friday morning in Anaheim, but Disney invited me and other select reporters for a preview of the fan event tonight. So join me for a first look at this year's D23 Expo.
We started the evening in the Anaheim Convention Center's arena, where Walt's recently restored Grumman Gulfstream I plane stands on display.
Disney CEO Bob Chapek welcomed us to the event and noted that the plane would be moved to the Palm Springs Air Museum collection, where it will go on display starting December 5 - Walt's birthday.
We then toured the new Walt Disney Archives pavilion, Step In Time, which features photo ops from major creative milestone in The Walt Disney Company's 100-year history, including a delightful collection from Walt Disney World's Haunted Mansion.
And Star Wars icons from Disney's purchase of Lucasfilm.
You can watch my walk-through video of the exhibit on TikTok and Instagram.
But I know what you really want to see - the Disney Parks pavilion.
We did not get any early news dumps from Disney Parks Chairman Josh D'Amaro Thursday night. And there were no elements in the pavilion obviously covered up pending their reveal in D'Amaro session on Sunday morning. But we did get some nifty models of coming attractions, including this ride vehicle for the new Zootopia ride at Shanghai Disneyland.
And we got a couple of large models of the new Toontown coming to Disneyland next year. Here is the El Capitoon Theater entrance for the west coast installation of Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway.
And the Centoonial Park across the street, with expanded play areas at the entrance to Toontown.
We also got a first look model of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, the rethemed Splash Mountain.
I spoke with WDI Vice President Carmen Smith in my video above, about the importance of this rethemed to "The Princess and the Frog." Disney also announced that Eudora’s Chic Boutique Featuring Tiana’s Gourmet Secrets will open in Disneyland's New Orleans Square on September 20, in anticipation of the Tiana ride's debut in late 2024.
Finally, the pavilion includes the new statue of Walt Disney - Walt the Dreamer - that will be coming to Epcot's World Celebration as part of that Walt Disney World park's ongoing makeover.
Stay tuned for coverage of the Disney Parks presentation at the D23 Expo on Sunday morning. Plus some surprises, too!
* * *
And to help support Theme Park Insider while saving money on discounted theme park and attraction tickets, please visit our nationwide Attractions Discounts list.
Toan's Bayou Adventure?
No PLAY Pavilion? Nothing new stateside? So Disney is gonna take it on the chin from Universal and UEU? So sad.
I am a bit surprised they don't have a diorama of EPCOT showing all of World Discovery, especially since it's gone through some changes since the initial announcement.
Aside from the aforementioned MMRR at DL and Tiana's River Adventure, the only other US parks announcement I expect would be an opening date for Tron. Sadly, I think Play Pavilion is still years away if it's even still in development, and Mary Poppins is nothing but a pipe dream now.
Universal should be concerned about USF and IOA also taking it "on the chin". No new attractions announced or rumored for the original UO parks. UEU could very well cannibalize those parks' attendance as well. With construction costs increasing to unprecedented levels I worry there will be no money left in the Comcast checkbook after they pay for the new park.
Really hyped about Fantasy Springs, which had all four(!) of its attraction vehicles on display. Looks like Peter Pan is indeed going to be a 21st Century take on Peter Pan's Flight, with some sort of immersive simulator experience (the vehicles look a bit like Universal's SCOOP cars, in fact) that bring you up into the skies above London and Neverland. Tangled is, as expected, a slow-moving boat ride bringing you to see the lantern festival.
The more exciting pair is the Frozen ride, whose boat design appears to be identical to that of Shanghai Pirates (suggesting we will get that ride system in a much more accessible country), and the Tinker Bell attraction, which was rumored to be a standard flat ride but now looks like it could be a themed dark ride experience.
I have absolutely no expectations for the domestic parks and will be pleasantly surprised if anything substantial is announced (and even if it is, it's 50/50 at best that it is ever built). The Tiana overlay of Splash Mountain looks breathtakingly cheap, with almost nothing changed on the exterior of the attraction except for the head-scratching removal of the hollowed out tree trunk atop Chickapin Hill, and the sweaty announcement of "16 new characters!" when they're plainly just re-skinning the currently existing animatronics is incredibly cynical.
Not so fast, TH. With the opening of UEU, UOR will legitimately become a 4-7 day vacation stay exclusively on Universal property. IOA, USO and UVB will only benefit with the opening of UEU. And WDW will be taking it directly on the chin, question is will it be a knockout blow (that’s what she said).
NBCU needs to step up and do its own D23 Expo-style event. That said, putting the Parks reveal show on Sunday morning pretty much locked the Disney Parks pavilion into focusing on previously announced attractions - since there would be so little show floor time after the Parks presentation. Yes, we got some nice detail here (please do watch the video!), but that's incremental news for people who have been paying attention. The real stuff - I hope - is coming Sunday.
This is exciting! JUST ANNOUNCED: #AvengersCampus at Disneyland will be expanding, including a new attraction! More will be revealed on Sunday in Disney Parks & Experiences' panel! #D23Expo
They announced the third attraction for Avengers Campus at the last D23 Expo, so re-announcing an old announcement is not all that exciting to me. But we'll see what Sunday brings.
Robert Niles, yes, I hear what you’re saying. But I feel this time will be different. Yes, we’ll indeed see what happens on Sunday.
happy to hear they will be making avengers campus an actual, honest to god land at some point in the future. who knows, they might even plant some trees in that bad boy one of these days.
I would love it if they recommitted to the Mary Poppins ride and Cherry Tree Lane development in the UK pavilion at EPCOT