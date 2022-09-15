Avatar Is Coming to Another Disney Theme Park

Walt Disney World opened its Pandora - The World of Avatar land at Disney's Animal Kingdom in May 2017 [Walt Disney World soars to new heights with Pandora - The World of Avatar]. Since then, Disney has bought 20th Century Fox, giving Disney greater control over the Avatar franchise, which will be bringing its long-awaiting sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water, to theaters later this year.

But Disney has not moved to bring Avatar to another one of its theme park resorts around the world. While Disney has not revealed plans to duplicate Florida's Pandora land elsewhere, this month it will be bringing Avatar to Shanghai Disneyland in the form of a six-month, immersive exhibition.

Avatar: Explore Pandora will open September 22 in Shanghai Disneyland's Tomorrowland, welcoming guests from 10am to 5pm daily through March 2023. Produced by Disney Location-Based Experiences with James Cameron and Jon Landau’s Lightstorm Entertainment, the exhibition recreates Pandora through a 1,400-square-meter environment, highlighted by a six-meter tall Tree of Voices.



Tree of Voices. Image courtesy Shanghai Disney Resort

As suggested by the photo above, the exhibition will recreate the bioluminescent environment that has made Disney World's Pandora land so compelling in the evenings. Others sites in the exhibition will include the Amplified Mobility Platform (AMP) suit simulator, sculpts of mountain banshees and other creatures, as well as an interactive opportunity to be "Avatarized."

And, yes, there will be plenty of merch for sale, too, including Na'vi plush and "adopted" Banshees.

* * *

For more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (2)