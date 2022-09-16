Columbia Pictures' First Theme Park to Open Next Month

Columbia Pictures' first fully-branded park will open on October 11 in Thailand, Sony Pictures Entertainment has announced.

Columbia Pictures Aquaverse will be a redesign and rebrand for Amazon Falls' Cartoon Network Amazone water park, which opened in 2014. [Sony to License Columbia Pictures Waterpark in Thailand]

It appears that the initially promoted Men in Black-themed water slide did not come through, but Columbia Pictures Aquaverse will feature the following themed zones:

Ghostbusters Zone, with water slides named Proton Stream, Slimer Speed Racer, and Ghost Trap Adventure.



Photos courtesy Sony Pictures Entertainment

Jumanii Zone, with Jungle Stampede and Viper.

Zombieland Zone, with Double Tap, The Beast and Zombie Chase.

In addition, the park will include a Hotel Transylvania water playground,

and a Surf's Up branded FlowRider Double Surf Machine,

And finally a Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs Swallow Falls River lazy river, and a Aquaverse Mega Wave Pool, with 3 large LED screens and a Dolby DTS surround sound system. Dry attractions in the park include The Emoji Movie Mini Golf and Bad Boys Race Club karts.

"We are delighted to be teaming up with Liakat Dhanji and Amazon Falls on launching Sony Pictures’ first theme and water park and are inspired by his vision of creating an immersive entertainment destination for Thailand," said Jeffrey Godsick, EVP of Global Partnerships and Brand Management and Head of Location Based Entertainment at Sony Pictures Entertainment. "Columbia Pictures Aquaverse is the next step in Sony Pictures' larger global strategy to grow and expand location-based entertainment by utilizing its globally known film and TV brands. We are creating opportunities for all audiences around the world to immerse themselves deeper into our stories through water parks, touring exhibitions, and theme park attractions."

In addition to the new Columbia Pictures Aquaverse, Sony Pictures Entertainment has licensed the Columbia Pictures land at Motiongate Dubai as well as individual attractions at several other theme parks, including Men in Black: Alien Attack at Universal Studios Florida and the new Jumanji dark ride at Italy's Gardaland.

Update: Here is some handout video footage from the park (with my voiceover), that gives you more looks at the park's water slides and features.

* * *

