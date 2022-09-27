'Arctic Rescue' Coaster Coming to SeaWorld San Diego

SeaWorld San Diego this morning confirmed its new roller coaster for 2023 - Arctic Rescue, a triple-launch terrain coaster from Intamin.

Launching out of the old Wild Arctic simulator loading station, Arctic Rescue's seats will be themed to snowmobiles, just like on the DarKoaster that sister park Busch Gardens Williamsburg recently announced. [King Ludwig Returns for Busch Gardens' New Coaster] But even though it will load and make its first launch indoors, the majority of Arctic Rescue will run outdoors, unlike the Virginia coaster.

Gotta take advantage of that beautiful San Diego weather, right? Sure, it's hardly "arctic," but Mission Bay is often cooler than pretty much any other location in California under 10,000 feet. So there's that. At least much of the queue and the loading station for Arctic Rescue will be covered, unlike this year's Emperor. [Emperor Adds More Fun to California's Coaster Scene]



The current state of the load and initial launch for Arctic Rescue

SeaWorld San Diego's sixth roller coaster, Arctic Rescue will launch from the station at 34 mph, followed by launches of 38 and 40 mph. The coaster will run on 2,800 feet of track, with 16 riders per train. That makes Arctic Rescue, "the largest, longest, fastest, triple-launch straddle coaster on the West Coast," in the words of park President Jim Lake.



Foundation and footers under construction for Arctic Rescue

The coaster will not rise above 30 feet, however, in keeping with California Coastal Commission height restrictions for much of the San Diego park. The height restriction will be 48 inches.

"The ride is inspired by the heroic efforts of our SeaWorld rescue team and their continued dedication to help with the animals who are in distress and really need our care," Lake said at this morning's reveal event. "Guests will jump on a snowmobile, and they will travel on a rescue mission through the unpredictable climate of the Arctic, seeking to save the animals out there."

"In designing the attraction, our intent was to really provide a unique educational opportunity, to continue to learn more about the threats that these animals in the Arctic are experiencing. Some of the animals impacted by the climate change and the arctic sea loss are actually here in this Wild Arctic exhibit - we have belugas, we have walruses, we have ringed seals. So it's a great opportunity to have a tie-in between this experience and the actual animals that are in that climate."

Earlier today, SeaWorld's San Antonio park announced its new-for-2023 ride: SeaWorld San Antonio Gets Launched Flume Coaster in 2023. SeaWorld Orlando postponed its planned announcement event this morning due to the impending arrival of Hurricane Ian in Florida.

