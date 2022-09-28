Knott's Changes Chaperone Policy for Scary Farm

Knott's Berry Farm is changing its mandatory chaperone policy for its Knott's Scary Farm after-hours Halloween event. And now there's some extra incentive for chaperones to attend.

Effective tomorrow, Knott's is allowing guests age 21 and older to chaperone up to five guests ages 17 and under. Previously, each adult could chaperone four underage guests. In addition, starting tomorrow, each chaperone who accompanies five minors each with paid admission will get a free admission to that night's Knott's Scary Farm.

So if five kids want to go to Knott's Scary Farm this year, they just need to recruit a willing adult to serve as their chaperone for the evening. No one needs to come up with the money for the chaperone's ticket anymore. Knott's will cover that.

Chaperones will continue to need to pay for a ticket if they accompany four underage guests or fewer.

Knott's is requiring that the chaperone remain in the park and be reachable by mobile phone throughout the evening, rather than remaining in their party's physical presence at all times, as was the case with Knott's Berry Farm's original chaperone policy, which it implemented in July. Minors found unaccompanied inside the park who cannot immediately reach their chaperone by phone may be ejected, Knott's said.

The changes should help encourage more adults to be willing to chaperone kids who want to go to Knott's Scary Farm, since they no longer would need to pay, nor do they have to remain in the immediate vicinity of the kids throughout the evening.

The change to allow five minors per chaperone also applies to Knott's Berry Farm's chaperone policy, which is in effect for normal operating hours on Fridays through Sundays - however, the free admission for chaperones is available only during Scary Farm.

Knott's does not recommend Scary Farm for guests under age 13. For more on Knott's Scary Farm policies, including its restrictive bag rules, see Have Knott's New Policies Made for a Better Scary Farm?

For our review of 2022's Knott's Scary Farm, including POV walkthrough videos of select mazes, please see Knott's Scary Farm Returns With Two Great New Mazes.

