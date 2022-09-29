Walt Disney World to Begin Phased Reopening Friday

The Walt Disney World Resort will reopen its theme parks “in a phased approach,” starting Friday, September 30. Disney’s theme parks have been closed for the past two days as Hurricane Ian blasted Florida, including a pass over the Orlando area.

Disney’s parks will have staggered openings in the morning for hotel guests, followed by openings to all guests two hours later. Park reservations continue to be required.

On Florida’s hard-hit Gulf coast, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay announced that it will remain closed on Friday for a planned reopening on Saturday. Legoland Florida also will remain closed on Friday, as will SeaWorld Orlando.

Ian caused substantial damage across the state, flooding countless homes and roads as well as leaving millions of people without power. Readers reported many trees down around Disney property, though the resort initially seemed to have escaped major damage.

A photo circulated online showed a section of exterior wall missing from the Jurassic Park River Adventure show building at Universal Orlando’s Islands of Adventure. That’s the only report of structural damage at a major theme park so far, though part of the Hulk roller coaster track was underwater Thursday morning.

Universal Orlando announced late Thursday that it would begin a phased reopening of part of the resort for its hotel guests on Friday.

Up the Atlantic coast, Carowinds, Kings Dominion, and Busch Gardens Williamsburg announced that they will be closed on Friday, due to Ian’s expected arrival in their communities.

