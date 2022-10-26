Train Derailment Injures Riders at Silver Dollar City

A steam train derailment at Silver Dollar City this evening injured at least seven people, who were taken to local medical facilities.

The Branson, Missouri park reported that sections of its Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train derailed from the track Wednesday evening. Six guests and one employee were taken by ambulance to nearby medical facilities, the park said. Their conditions were unavailable at this time, but none of the injuries were believed to be life-threatening.

"At this time, we are wholeheartedly focused on providing support for guests and team members in partnership with Stone County first responders," the park said in a statement posted to its social media accounts.



File photo of the Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train from Silver Dollar City

A local official told ABC News that three cars on the train overturned and that the state fire marshal will be investigating the incident.

We will update with more information as it becomes available.

Silver Dollar City is owned and operated by Herschend Family Entertainment, which also runs Dollywood and Kentucky Kingdom, among other attractions. While it isn't one of the 20 most-visited theme parks in North America, Silver Dollar City is a top attraction in the popular Branson area and features several attractions we've covered here at Theme Park Insider, including Time Traveler, Marvel Cave, and Mystic River Falls.

* * *

For more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (0)