New Haunted House to Feature 'Revolutionary' Ride System

This Halloween, Efteling is sharing a first look at its new haunted house attraction for 2024, Danse Macabre.

The replacement for Spookslot will feature a first-of-its-kind new ride system from Intamin, the park said today.

"The haunted spectacle full of dark twists will soon have visitors dancing to the music after which the attraction is named," Efteling said in a press release. Three rows of six-person pews will be perched atop each of six turntables, all of which will be mounted atop a larger turntable. When the adventure starts, the 108 riders will turn, tilt and dip with the on-board music.



Concept art courtesy Efteling

Efteling will invite guests to get ready for Danse Macabre starting November 19, when the park introduces a sneak peek at the attraction's Charlatan family and their barrel organ, Esmeralda.

"After many years of travelling, Professor Dr. Virginie Charlatan and her husband Otto have finally moved to the creepy Huyverwoud Forest. Virginie, in particular, is certain that she has been preparing her whole life to end up in this creepy place," Efteling said.

The inspiration for the attraction, "Danse macabre," is an 1874 orchestral work by French composer Camille Saint-Saëns, who probably is best known to theme park fans as the composer of the finale to Epcot's Impressions de France. Saint-Saëns' Danse macabre is on our sister site Violinist.com's Halloween playlist, if you would like a listen.

* * *

To help support Theme Park Insider while saving money on discounted theme park and attraction tickets, please visit our partner's Efteling tickets page.

And for more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (3)