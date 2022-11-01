Celebrate 'Day of the Dead' With These Closed Attractions

To commemorate Day of the Dead, let's honor seven now-departed theme park attractions on our virtual ofrenda.

And what better attraction to start with on this day of the dead than The Walking Dead at Universal Studios Hollywood? (Each link goes to our review of that attraction, usually posted on their opening day.)

Next up is the coaster that went away to make room for Wonder Woman: Flight of Courage - Green Lantern First Flight at Six Flags Magic Mountain.

Let's remember one of Disney's former afternoon parades - Mickey's Soundsational Parade at Disneyland.

An aerial tram themed to a submarine could never be long for this world. Pour one out for Submarine Quest at SeaWorld San Diego.

Speaking of boat rides that actually were boat rides, here was one of Universal's - Madagascar: A Crate Adventure at Universal Studios Singapore.

Now how about what was perhaps the least-seen version of one of Disney's most popular nighttime spectaculars? World of Color Villainous! at Disney California Adventure

Finally, a list of departed theme park attractions can end only with a disaster. Literally. It's Disaster! at Universal Studios Florida

* * *

