Celebrate 'Day of the Dead' With These Closed Attractions

To commemorate Day of the Dead, let's honor seven now-departed theme park attractions on our virtual ofrenda.
And what better attraction to start with on this day of the dead than The Walking Dead at Universal Studios Hollywood? (Each link goes to our review of that attraction, usually posted on their opening day.)
Next up is the coaster that went away to make room for Wonder Woman: Flight of Courage - Green Lantern First Flight at Six Flags Magic Mountain.
Let's remember one of Disney's former afternoon parades - Mickey's Soundsational Parade at Disneyland.
An aerial tram themed to a submarine could never be long for this world. Pour one out for Submarine Quest at SeaWorld San Diego.
Speaking of boat rides that actually were boat rides, here was one of Universal's - Madagascar: A Crate Adventure at Universal Studios Singapore.
Now how about what was perhaps the least-seen version of one of Disney's most popular nighttime spectaculars? World of Color Villainous! at Disney California Adventure
Finally, a list of departed theme park attractions can end only with a disaster. Literally. It's Disaster! at Universal Studios Florida
* * *
It's a shame the classic "Ride the Movies" attractions have been lost. Disaster was a fun effects spectacular, but IMHO was inferior to Twister (and Backdraft at USH). I don't hate F&F as much as others, and actually think it's an improvement over the slow loading, no one has a great seat, 1-trick pony that was Disaster. The renovation that added Christopher Walken (with some clever new technology that's now widely used in Universal attractions) was pure genius to extend the attraction's lifespan a few extra years.
I always thought it was cool for a theme park to have a full-time haunted attraction, and USH seemed to be the perfect park to maintain one given the plethora of acting talent and horror effects designers in the area. Personally, I'm not that into Walking Dead (preferred the previous House of Horrors), but the attraction offered something very different than the rest of the park.
Sea World's Submarine Quest was a completely ridiculous concept borne from budget cuts and a complete lack of creativity. It wasn't even a submarine ride (like Finding Nemo Subs or Deep Sea Adventure at nearby Legoland), and played guests for fools. It was a kiddie ride marketed towards adults, and was a sign of things to come from a company more interested in marketing something new than something good. The Rocket Rods of Sea World that couldn't even get out of their own way.
Disaster wasn't perfect, but it had a great sense of humor. (As did, Graveyard Revue). I really miss it now that the space is occupied by F&F Supercharged. **shudder**