Universal Announces 'Chucky' for 2023 Halloween Horror Nights

Despite the new movie title, Halloween never ends. On Halloween - the final night of 2022's Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando and Universal Studios Hollywood - Universal announced the first house for next year's event.
Chucky will be coming to Halloween Horror Nights in both Florida and California in 2023, Universal announced.
As you might know, "Chucky" is now a TV series on NBCUniversal's USA and SYFY networks, so there's corporate synergy here... as well as no need to license a popular horror icon from an outside studio. Universal isn't yet providing any details on what exactly fans will discover inside the Chucky houses in Hollywood and Orlando next year. For that, you will need to stay tuned.
As I said, Halloween never ends.
If you didn't know, you'd think he was a part of this year's HHN given all the ads for the USA show scattered around the park and CityWalk.
He's a featured part of the dessert menu — don't tell me you forgot to pick up a Chucky Killer Cake Pop?
Gotta love Halloween. Knott's Scary Farm is already promoting their 50th next year (and I'm already planning being there). And now a maze announcement from HHN before the current event is even done, love it.
I remember the Hollywood maze in 2009, that was my first HHN. If only they'd bring back Chucky's Insult Emporium, but we are a little precious these days.
I think Universal wants to protect the thematic integrity of the Chucky series at HHN which is why there hasn’t been any 5ft actors in Chucky costumes anymore. It looks like they’re working with the show to bring an authentic experience to the parks.
@Aaron - Are you insinuating that Chucky will be exclusively presented as animatronic figures/puppets throughout the maze? If so, that would be quite ambitious for an HHN maze given the temporary nature of the attractions and the intense wear and tear put on moving parts in mazes. If UC could pull it off, it would certainly put it in the conversation for one of the best HHN mazes of all time.
for the real nerds in the building, this is chucky's first house since 2009 -- but his first standalone house in hollywood, as he was merely a tenet in universal's house of horrors when "chucky's funhouse" debuted. this is a great fit in hollywood, where chucky has a large cult following both within and outside universal studios' walls.