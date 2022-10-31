Universal Announces 'Chucky' for 2023 Halloween Horror Nights

Despite the new movie title, Halloween never ends. On Halloween - the final night of 2022's Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando and Universal Studios Hollywood - Universal announced the first house for next year's event.

Chucky will be coming to Halloween Horror Nights in both Florida and California in 2023, Universal announced.

As you might know, "Chucky" is now a TV series on NBCUniversal's USA and SYFY networks, so there's corporate synergy here... as well as no need to license a popular horror icon from an outside studio. Universal isn't yet providing any details on what exactly fans will discover inside the Chucky houses in Hollywood and Orlando next year. For that, you will need to stay tuned.

As I said, Halloween never ends.

Replies (6)