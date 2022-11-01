Universal Orlando to Close Most of Its Kids Zone

Universal Studios Florida in January, as Universal Orlando prepares to reimagine its Woody Woodpecker’s KidZone land.Three kids' attractions will close at
Universal announced this evening that January 15, 2023 will be the final day of operation for Woody Woodpecker's Nuthouse Coaster, the Fievel's Playland playground, and the Curious George Goes to Town sprayground. The DreamWorks Destination and Shrek and Donkey's Meet & Greet areas also will close on that day.
However, not everything in the KidZone is closing. Universal Orlando confirmed that the Animal Actors on Location show, SpongeBob StorePants retail location, and the KidZone Pizza Company food window will remain open, as will The E.T. Adventure - one of the few remaining opening-day attractions at Universal Studios Florida, and the last remaining installation of the attraction perhaps most associated with Universal's creative leader Steven Spielberg.
"Universal Orlando Resort will soon begin work on bringing exciting new family entertainment to Universal Studios Florida that will immerse guests in the adventures of beloved animated characters," the resort said in its announcement tonight.
Universal Studios Florida most recently closed its Shrek 4-D show in Production Central to make way for a still-yet-to-be-announced Minions-themed attraction. Dreamworks Animation's How to Train Your Dragon is slated for Universal Orlando's Epic Universe theme park, but Universal has plenty of other animation franchises that it could deploy on the soon-to-be-vacated KidZone site, including Illumination's The Secret Life of Pets and Sing!, as well as Dreamworks Animation's Trolls, Kung Fu Panda, Madagascar, and of course, Shrek.
Oh, and yeah, there's that whole Nintendo/Pokemon thing, too.
* * *
Gotta love how a Shrek & Donkey meet and greet location is closing yet again, this time only lasting a few months.
Wherever they go, new attractions follow. I vote for putting them over by the old Fear Factor Live stage this time.
It’s Pokémon, it’s the best and most obvious location in Orlando for it. And after Pokémon, Zelda will come to IOA. With that, all three UOR parks will then have a significant Nintendo or Pokémon presence. What now, WDW?
First ever Illumination land?
Given the wording of the announcement and the assumption that this is intended to open before Epic Universe, I think we can rule out anything Nintendo (plus I have it on very good authority Universal doesn't have any rights to use Pokemon). That leaves two obvious options to me: DreamWorks or Illumination.
DreamWorks is probably the more obvious option. DreamWorks Destination could be replaced with the DreamWorks Theater from California (Kung Fu Panda), Woody Woodpecker could be rethemed as Enchanted Airways (Shrek), a couple other IPs could be used for the play areas (probably Madagascar and either Boss Baby or Croods...How to Train Your Dragon is definitely out), and perhaps a flat ride or two could be added, along with a restaurant and shop as required by pretty much every land. While this would be a decent option, I feel like it's not the best option as Kung Fu Panda is really the only IP here that's particularly relevant (Shrek and Madagascar are both pretty dated at this point, and the other DreamWorks properties aren't really popular enough for theme park attractions IMO).
A better option in my mind would be to go with Illumination. While it might seem like overkill, Illumination's three main franchises (Despicable Me, Secret Life of Pets, and Sing) are all just as popular as anything DreamWorks has (Despicable Me probably even more so), and two of them have films currently in development. Going this route, I envision the whole land to be given an overlay as Super Silly Fun Land, with a rethemed Woody Woodpecker and a few new flat rides, as well as possibly retaining one of the play areas. The theater can be integrated to bring another IP in, either as a live performance based on Sing (themed to the group being on tour) or a clone of USH's Secret Life of Pets ride (with a carnival dark ride facade). It may be a bit of an overload of one IP in the park given the Despicable Me attraction opening next year, but I think it's a solid and unique enough concept that it would work alongside that and Minion Mayhem.
Give me Far, Far Away from Singapore, but with a dark ride in the castle, and I would be a very, very happy Universal fan.