Universal Orlando to Close Most of Its Kids Zone

Three kids' attractions will close at Universal Studios Florida in January, as Universal Orlando prepares to reimagine its Woody Woodpecker’s KidZone land.

Universal announced this evening that January 15, 2023 will be the final day of operation for Woody Woodpecker's Nuthouse Coaster, the Fievel's Playland playground, and the Curious George Goes to Town sprayground. The DreamWorks Destination and Shrek and Donkey's Meet & Greet areas also will close on that day.

However, not everything in the KidZone is closing. Universal Orlando confirmed that the Animal Actors on Location show, SpongeBob StorePants retail location, and the KidZone Pizza Company food window will remain open, as will The E.T. Adventure - one of the few remaining opening-day attractions at Universal Studios Florida, and the last remaining installation of the attraction perhaps most associated with Universal's creative leader Steven Spielberg.

"Universal Orlando Resort will soon begin work on bringing exciting new family entertainment to Universal Studios Florida that will immerse guests in the adventures of beloved animated characters," the resort said in its announcement tonight.

Universal Studios Florida most recently closed its Shrek 4-D show in Production Central to make way for a still-yet-to-be-announced Minions-themed attraction. Dreamworks Animation's How to Train Your Dragon is slated for Universal Orlando's Epic Universe theme park, but Universal has plenty of other animation franchises that it could deploy on the soon-to-be-vacated KidZone site, including Illumination's The Secret Life of Pets and Sing!, as well as Dreamworks Animation's Trolls, Kung Fu Panda, Madagascar, and of course, Shrek.

Oh, and yeah, there's that whole Nintendo/Pokemon thing, too.

* * *

For more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

And to help support Theme Park Insider while saving money on discounted theme park and attraction tickets, please visit our nationwide Attractions Discounts list.

Replies (5)