Hersheypark Sets RMC Rebuild for Its Wildcat Coaster

Hersheypark's Wildcat roller coaster will transform into Wildcat’s Revenge in 2023, as the 1996 Great Coasters International production becomes the latest wooden coaster to get a Rocky Mountain Construction rebuild.
"Based on our guest feedback, we knew coaster fans would love a hybrid at Hersheypark, and we’re thrilled to work with RMC on a custom wood and steel coaster with a nod to our history," Hersheypark General Manager of Attractions Vikki Hultquist said. "Wildcat’s Revenge features the very best of RMC’s signature thrills, including four inversions with the World’s Largest Underflip, Inverted Stall, Zero-G Roll and Reversing Downhill Roll."
The makeover will transform Wildcat's 3,183 feet of wooden track into a 3,510-foot IBox steel-track adventure, adding 34 feet to the ride's height and bringing its top hill to 140 feet. After an 82-degree drop from that hill, Wildcat’s Revenge will hit a top speed of 62 mph as it flies through four inversions, including what Herhseypark is calling the "World’s Largest Underflip," an inversion that begins with an upward climb, followed by a counterclockwise 270° roll and dive.
This will be the third coaster at Hersheypark to hold some form of the "wildcat" name. Wildcat’s Revenge will open next summer, 100 years after the Hersheypark's original Wild Cat roller coaster opened, in 1923. That coaster closed in 1945.
* * *
Hershey's lineup is about to be top-tier
"gang, I've just bought us Hersheypark tickets — I hear they're rebuilding the wild cat! and get this! it's got the world's largest under flip!"
Hersheypark always seems to outdo themselves when it comes to picking humdrum coaster names. I'm assuming the ride ops will be similar to Candymonium how they tend to stack the third train on 3 train operations. Either way, its excitingly expected news for this RMC.
RMC Wildcat has been a given for months, but it's nice to know what the new ride will actually look like. 2023 is looking average in the US for new thrill rides, and this one is probably in the top two most anticipated coasters of next year for most. It does feel like it borrows a bit from other RMC rides (particularly Joker and Twisted Cyclone), but still looks like a top tier ride and will probably get a return visit to Hersheypark into my 2023 plans.
As for the three train thing, those who know things are saying that it's got a separate load and unload station to increase capacity. We'll see if that actually pans out.
This is expected news from Hersheypark as RMC has been tipped to be renovating Wildcat for nearly a year now. The one thing that strikes me here is that the park notes the coaster will be delivered with 3 uniquely styled trains. Given the 3,510-foot length (just a bit longer than Twister Timbers), it makes me wonder if they will be operating the coaster with 3 trains - meaning an MCBR (like Steel Vengeance) or an extra block before the station (like New Texas Giant) - or if the extra train will be a "spare" to maintain 2 train operation when routine train maintenance is needed (what SFFT is doing for Iron Rattler).
The airtime, intensity, and unique maneuvers RMC coasters possess should quickly establish Wildcat's Revenge as the park's top coaster.
Does anyone think Hersheypark is making a dig at cross-state rival Kennywood in the naming of this coaster?