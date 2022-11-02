Hersheypark Sets RMC Rebuild for Its Wildcat Coaster

Hersheypark's Wildcat roller coaster will transform into Wildcat’s Revenge in 2023, as the 1996 Great Coasters International production becomes the latest wooden coaster to get a Rocky Mountain Construction rebuild.

"Based on our guest feedback, we knew coaster fans would love a hybrid at Hersheypark, and we’re thrilled to work with RMC on a custom wood and steel coaster with a nod to our history," Hersheypark General Manager of Attractions Vikki Hultquist said. "Wildcat’s Revenge features the very best of RMC’s signature thrills, including four inversions with the World’s Largest Underflip, Inverted Stall, Zero-G Roll and Reversing Downhill Roll."

The makeover will transform Wildcat's 3,183 feet of wooden track into a 3,510-foot IBox steel-track adventure, adding 34 feet to the ride's height and bringing its top hill to 140 feet. After an 82-degree drop from that hill, Wildcat’s Revenge will hit a top speed of 62 mph as it flies through four inversions, including what Herhseypark is calling the "World’s Largest Underflip," an inversion that begins with an upward climb, followed by a counterclockwise 270° roll and dive.



Concept images courtesy Hersheypark



The Wildcat's Revenge track

Custom train design for Wildcat's Revenge

This will be the third coaster at Hersheypark to hold some form of the "wildcat" name. Wildcat’s Revenge will open next summer, 100 years after the Hersheypark's original Wild Cat roller coaster opened, in 1923. That coaster closed in 1945.



Photo courtesy Hershey Community Archives

