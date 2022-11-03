Florida's New Pirate Ride to Open in January

Legoland Florida's new pirate ride will open on January 12, 2023. Legoland has announced the new opening date for the attraction, which originally was slated to open this week before high water levels from Hurricane Ian forced its delay.

That's right. The new Pirate River Quest won't be just another boat ride through a purpose-built flume atop a concrete slab. Legoland's model citizen captains will drive the boats through the channels of Cypress Gardens and Lake Eloise as their crew of visitors search for the lost treasure of Captain Redbeard.



Photo courtesy Legoland Florida

Along the way, riders will encounter Lego pirates, monkeys, and a kraken that's out to sink their ship.

Legoland Florida will celebrate the ride's opening with five consecutive "Pirate Fest Weekends," starting January 21. To save over $20 on discounted tickets to the park, please visit our travel partner's Legoland Florida tickets page.

* * *

