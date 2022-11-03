Robert Niles
Editor
Robert Niles

Fresh Look at Disney's New 'Frozen' Theme Park Land

November 3, 2022, 1:15 PM · Walt Disney Imagineering is sharing some fresh looks inside the new World of Frozen that will open next year in Hong Kong Disneyland.

World of Frozen features the first recreation of Arendelle Castle to come to a Disney theme park.

Arendelle Castle construction
Photos courtesy Walt Disney Imagineering

"Enhanced by Queen Elsa's icy magic, the castle's design references the Frozen films, and it is accented with icy features," WDI said.

Detail of Disney's Arendelle Castle

The new land is slated to include a clone of Epcot's Frozen Ever After boat ride as well as a new family coaster called Wandering Oaken's Sleighs. Although the land is slated to open next year, Disney has not yet provided a more specific opening date.

Replies (5)

Russtinator
Writer
Russell Meyer
November 3, 2022 at 1:32 PM

So where are the "icy features"? Are they going to be lighting/projected effects, because there's nothing in those photos of the castle that scream "Elsa was here".

robert
Editor
Robert Niles
November 3, 2022 at 2:16 PM

Just as the blood is the last thing applied in Horror Nights mazes, I suspect that the ice will be the final decorative touch to the Frozen facades.

timbo23
timbo23
November 3, 2022 at 2:36 PM

To be honest, I thought Frozen’s boat ride in Epcot was a disappointment. I was hoping Kong would have an original Frozen dark ride. Not something that is a clone of another ride. Wandering Oaken's Sleighs could be good. We’ll have to wait and see…

Francis24
Francis 24
November 3, 2022 at 3:50 PM

A clone of that ride is kind of disappointing for them. With its own land that actually looks pretty nice they should have at least a "plus" version of the ride!

timbo23
timbo23
November 3, 2022 at 4:45 PM

@Francis 24 Exactly! Being that they’ll have their own Frozen Land…they at least deserve a better ride. Or, as you said, a “plus” version of the ride. I 100% agree.

