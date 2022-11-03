Fresh Look at Disney's New 'Frozen' Theme Park Land

Walt Disney Imagineering is sharing some fresh looks inside the new World of Frozen that will open next year in Hong Kong Disneyland.
World of Frozen features the first recreation of Arendelle Castle to come to a Disney theme park.
"Enhanced by Queen Elsa's icy magic, the castle's design references the Frozen films, and it is accented with icy features," WDI said.
The new land is slated to include a clone of Epcot's Frozen Ever After boat ride as well as a new family coaster called Wandering Oaken's Sleighs. Although the land is slated to open next year, Disney has not yet provided a more specific opening date.
Just as the blood is the last thing applied in Horror Nights mazes, I suspect that the ice will be the final decorative touch to the Frozen facades.
To be honest, I thought Frozen’s boat ride in Epcot was a disappointment. I was hoping Kong would have an original Frozen dark ride. Not something that is a clone of another ride. Wandering Oaken's Sleighs could be good. We’ll have to wait and see…
A clone of that ride is kind of disappointing for them. With its own land that actually looks pretty nice they should have at least a "plus" version of the ride!
@Francis 24 Exactly! Being that they’ll have their own Frozen Land…they at least deserve a better ride. Or, as you said, a “plus” version of the ride. I 100% agree.
So where are the "icy features"? Are they going to be lighting/projected effects, because there's nothing in those photos of the castle that scream "Elsa was here".