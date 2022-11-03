Fresh Look at Disney's New 'Frozen' Theme Park Land

Walt Disney Imagineering is sharing some fresh looks inside the new World of Frozen that will open next year in Hong Kong Disneyland.

World of Frozen features the first recreation of Arendelle Castle to come to a Disney theme park.



Photos courtesy Walt Disney Imagineering

"Enhanced by Queen Elsa's icy magic, the castle's design references the Frozen films, and it is accented with icy features," WDI said.

The new land is slated to include a clone of Epcot's Frozen Ever After boat ride as well as a new family coaster called Wandering Oaken's Sleighs. Although the land is slated to open next year, Disney has not yet provided a more specific opening date.

* * *

