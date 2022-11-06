Canada Soon Will Have a New Fastest Launch Coaster

Canada's Playland Amusement Park has signed a deal with Zamperla to install the Italian manufacturer's latest Lightning LSM Coaster.

An updated version of Zamperla's Thunderbolt, the Lightning Coaster will feature a linear synchronous motor launch to 72 km/h (45 mph) in this installation, making it the fastest launch coaster in Canada when it debuts in 2024.



Concept image courtesy Pacific National Exhibition

"We know that the new coaster will be an impressive addition to Playland’s ride roster, and we look forward to introducing it to our guests in 2024," Pacific National Exhibition President and CEO Shelley Frost said.

The CAN$9 million project will occupy the location of the retired Corkscrew coaster in the Vancouver theme park. The 1,247-foot coaster will reach a height of 59 feet and feature Zamperla's brand-new Lightning train.

"The Lightning represents the next step of roller coaster design, and we will unveil the vehicle at IAAPA Expo in Orlando." Adam Sandy, Zamperla’s Roller Coaster Sales and Marketing Director, said. Stay tuned for photos from the IAAPA show floor next week.

