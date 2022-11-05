Marvel, Potter, Nintendo: What Is Fans' Favorite Themed Land?

The biggest development in the theme park industry over the past decade or so has been the rise of immersive, single-IP lands. Starting with Universal's The Wizarding World of Harry Potter in 2010, both Universal and Disney have created multiple lands themed to a single entertainment property, where the land itself is as much an attraction as the rides and shows contained within it.
In these spaces, you become a character within the franchise. You can feel like you are walking within the story itself, something that previously you might have experienced only momentarily within a single attraction. For many of us, that makes these immersive lands the new gold standard for themed entertainment design. The best of them keep drawing us back, much like great theme parks have been luring us to return for years.
But which of these immersive lands holds the greatest appeal to you?
I recognize that Super Nintendo World might enjoy an advantage here. Almost no one outside of Japan has gotten to visit Universal's video game-themed land yet, due to pandemic travel restrictions. So Nintendo is likely going to get votes simply because it's the one relatively few Theme Park Insider readers have had the opportunity to experience. It's the next big, unknown thing.
But what I really would like to get at here is which of these immersive lands have the most enduring appeal to you. What is the space that draws you back - the place where you would love to spend more time, returning again and again? It might represent your favorite entertainment franchise, but it might not. Great execution of attractions and other design features might help a land themed to a less-beloved IP move to the top of your list - just as poorly envisioned concepts might depress a land for an IP you love most.
For what it is worth, I thought about including Jurassic Park on this list, but the recent addition of the Jurassic World VelociCoaster muddled that land for me. The land just doesn't seem as much an attempt to create a space within the Jurassic universe as it is yet another collection of disconnected attractions sharing that IP, if that distinction makes sense to anyone. Same goes for Marvel Super Hero Island and Seuss Landing at IOA. Islands of Adventure in 1999 planted the seeds for what would become the single-IP immersive land revolution, but it wasn't until Potter opened in 2010 that we saw the current iteration of this ideal.
That said, Toy Story Land does make it on the list because of the "Andy's backyard" backstory, as elusive as that might be for many visitors.
So, given what you have seen or read about or know about these lands below, which is the one where you can see yourself wanting to spend the most time? To help you make that decision, here are some of our video tours of these lands.
The Wizarding World of Harry Potter
The Wizarding World of Harry Potter - Diagon Alley
Toy Story Land
Super Nintendo World
Star Wars Galaxy's Edge
Pandora - The World of Avatar
Cars Land
Avengers Campus
* * *
Andy had to tear down all his Mom's trees to clear space for his rides, you know?
I’d love a psychedelic nightmare Toy Story “haunted” attraction themed to Sid’s room next to Andy’s scorched earth backyard
I'm with fattyackin, as I'm torn between Cars Land (where I've heard more than one kid say, "is this where they filmed the movie?") and Diagon Alley. Both feel so real, day or night, with Cars Land truly coming alive when the neon lights up. Going with Diagon as it's just so well done.
Galaxy's Edge: needs more John Williams, more aliens, and to make use of all those stages it has all over the place.
Interesting that you predicted Nintendo Land would have an advantage and yet it’s languishing almost at the bottom of the pile.
I am still to be convinced that Nintendo is actually going to translate into the sort of popularity that we’ve seen attached to Harry Potter or Star Wars or even Avatar. I think it might be an age thing but I’m not sure.
To me Frontierland in Disneyland Paris is still THE best themed land of all parks I've been to so far.
I know it's not single IP but man, is it well done and detailed.
If we're doing non-IP stuff, Liberty Square at WDW. Not just detail in the buildings but nice aura to it and love how it forms a logical gateway from the Old West feel of Frontierland to the European themes of Fantasyland.
In terms of overall appeal, I'd probably rank the lands as Diagon Alley > Galaxy's Edge > Hogsmeade > Cars Land > Pandora > Avengers Campus > Toy Story Land. In terms of attractions, all of them except the last two have at least one attraction that's worth doing every visit. However, only the first three are really lands I'd be interested in hanging out in, and only Diagon Alley and Galaxy's Edge feel truly immersive. Would I want to spend the day in any of them? No...I don't think any provide enough to be worth spending more than a few hours there. However, if I had to pick a land to spend two hours in before moving on, Diagon Alley would be my choice.
It will be interesting to see where Nintendo lands next spring. I'm omitting that from consideration until I have a chance to judge it in person.
This is really tough, because purely based on the IP represented, I would have to go with Galaxy's Edge. But based on the immersiveness of the land, I would go with Pandora. However, the land I feel myself wanting to return to more often than not is Hogsmeade.
I think a few things lead to Hogsmeade being my number 1 choice, but most important is the music. Is it immersive to hear John Williams' score absolutely blasting through speakers a mere 5 feet apart from each other throughout the land? Absolutely not. But that's not exactly what I'm looking for. I don't want to just feel like I'm in Hogsmeade, I want to feel like I'm in a Harry Potter movie. That's something that I think is missing in Disney's Galaxy Edge and Pandora. Imagine hearing a swelling Star Wars score as you turn the corner from Ronto Roasters towards the Millenium Falcon. Or Avatar music (whatever that is, the music was not really the highlight of that film) when you see the giant floating rocks. I don't go to theme parks for realism, I go for magical experiences. Yes, it's realistic to hear aliens screeching in the forests of Pandora, but please just also put an ambient pan-flute track or something. Anything.
I also think Hogsmeade has the best lineup of attractions and experiences of all these lands. ROTR is fantastic, and Smuggler's Run is really fun, but in one of the biggest themed lands in the world, I would expect more than 2 attractions. I'm not one for meet-and-greets, but I do enjoy seeing Star Wars characters just walking around Galaxy's Edge. I just wish they did something. Something similar to the Triwizard Spirit Rally would be cool, having a Star Wars band play with a martial arts demonstration. Just spitballing. Hagrid's is just unmatched though. I would pick Rise over it, but Hagrid's with Forbidden Journey along with Hippogriff and the experiences throughout the land lead to Hogsmeade just being the best choice for me.
Cars Land, Pandora, and the original Harry Potter land are easily the best to me (I don't ride Forbidden Journey anymore because it makes me dizzy, but I do really like the queue). I really enjoy Toy Story Land at DHS as well although obviously that is not on the same level.
Funny enough my least favorite is Diagon Alley though its leading this poll. It's too small/cramped/hot, and the ride, like many other rides at Universal, is nauseating.
I'm not a Star Wars fan so while I appreciate the amazing engineering and budget that went into the two rides there, I have no idea what's going on during the rides and TBH the land is ugly and depressing to walk through.
While i'm not a big fan of the Toy Story Lands in Hong Kong and Paris (which were obviously thrown together just to give the parks some kid friendly stuff that was quick and cheap), I absolutely love the land at DHS. Its really bright and colorful, Slinky is a great ride, and Toy Story Mania is way better than having some useless flat rides. And at WDW now it also has 3 tracks so the line usually isn't bad (though the first ten or so years the ride was around it was a nightmare).
I haven't been to DLR or DLRP since before Avengers Campus but nothing about it looks even remotely interesting to me.
While I don't have any attachment to Avatar, I was absolutely captivated by Pandora at Animal Kingdom. I also love Hogsmeade partly because the presence of Hogwarts makes it such a special place to me.
That said, my first choice would have been the Marvel area of Islands of Adventures if that were in the poll. I love literally everything about its theming. It also holds my favorite ride of all time (Spider-Man) and one of my favorite coasters (Hulk). Every time I visit Orlando, I spend an extra day at Islands just to soak up the atmosphere and theming in this land as well as the rest of the park.
Diagon Alley is so full of detail. Its like they plussed the already incredibly
immersive Hogsmeade village. A lot of great placemaking on this list. My vote also tied Diagon with Cars Land. Pandora is stunning but I think I almost prefer to visit it at night. Toy Story Land to me gets negative votes for its total lack of shade, backyard theming be damned.