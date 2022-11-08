Disney's Theme Parks Report Big Financial Results

Disney Genie Plus, Lightning Lane and advance reservation requirements continue to pay off for Disney's theme parks, as the company today reported another big quarter of profits, driven by higher theme park attendance and guest spending.
Disney's theme parks segment reported $7.4 billion in revenue in the final quarter of its 2022 fiscal year, up 36% from the same period one year ago. For the 12-month period ending October 1, the Disney Parks, Experiences and Products segment reported $28.7 billion in revenue, up 73% over 2021.
Segment operating income rose by nearly $900 million from the fourth quarter of 2021 to $1.5 billion for the same period this year, with operating income up nearly $7.5 billion to a total of $7.9 billion for the fiscal year.
"Our Parks, Experiences and Products segment had another stellar quarter, with DPEP operating income in the fourth quarter more than doubling versus the prior year, to $1.5 billion," Chief Financial Officer Christine McCarthy said. "Our domestic parks delivered significant year-over-year revenue and operating income growth, despite an adverse impact of approximately $65 million to segment operating income from Hurricane Ian. Per capita spending remained strong, increasing 6% versus Q4 of fiscal 2021 and nearly 40% versus fiscal 2019, reflecting the continued popularity of premium offerings including [Disney] Genie Plus and Lightning Lane.
"We are also making meaningful progress on the return of international visitors to our domestic parks, particularly at Walt Disney World, where the mix of international attendance in the fourth quarter was roughly in line with pre-pandemic levels.
"Looking towards fiscal 2023, while we continue to monitor our booking trends for any macro economic impacts, we are still seeing robust demand at our domestic parks and are anticipating a strong holiday season in Q1."
Disney runs a machine everyone. People vote with their dollars and they have voted indeed. Disney's theme parks are in incredibly high demand and they are getting handsomely compensated for it. They are cutting back on things and raising prices but in a business sense it is working because people are still flocking to their parks and resorts to buy their product now more than ever it seems.
I'm amazed how people will line up hours and get into minor scuffles to pay for overpriced Disney merch such as popcorn buckets, Halloween themed stuff, and such. I went to Disney World last month and I was hoping to purchase Individual LL for Rise of the Resistance. It sold out in a minute! It cost 15 bucks a pop and it sold out just like that.
They have a heck of a business. Nothing will change until people stop going and I just don't see that happening.
Hey, hopefully this means that they'll invest more money into new and upcoming products, services, and experiences. Putting more time, effort, and money into their employees, newer attractions, and the guest experience.
...Most likely not? Hey, I can only hope.
As Chapek stares down online critics, then points and says, "scoreboard."
Today, Hollywood Studios saw multiple 2-3 hour waits for attractions. On Election Day in early November. Maybe they could invest those profits into capacity and entertainment to avoid unacceptable long lines.
The "dad who recently took his family to Disney" in me: I hate the park reservation system, Lightning Lanes, Genie+, mobile food ordering, spending all my time on my phone figuring out what to do next, and making dinner reservations 6 months in advance.
The "marketing professional" in me: Damn, Disney knows how to build and push successful products and services.
