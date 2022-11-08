Closures Begin as Nicole Aims for Walt Disney World Visit

Tropical Storm Nicole is heading toward Florida's east coast, and the Walt Disney World Resort has announced some closures for later this week as a result.

A hurricane warning is in effect for much of Florida's east coast. Nicole is forecast to strike The Bahamas as a hurricane Wednesday evening, with landfall as a tropical storm expected somewhere around Cape Canaveral on Thursday morning.

Walt Disney World this morning announced that its water parks and miniature golf locations will be closed on Thursday, when the storm is expected to pass through Central Florida. Disney may announce additional operational changes if the forecast shifts.

The National Hurricane Center's forecast cone for Nicole has the storm turning northeast after its visit to the Orlando area, with Nicole heading up the east coast toward New York City on Saturday morning, as a potential post-tropical storm.

As always, stay tuned.

