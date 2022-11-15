Hersheypark Goes Wild With Its New Coaster Trains

Rocky Mountain Construction today at the IAAPA Expo unveiled the ride vehicles for Wildcat's Revenge, coming next year to Hersheypark.

The front of each roller coaster train will feature a detailed production of a wood-carved wildcat, ready to pounce and extract its, well... do I even have to say it?

RMC's rebuild of Hersheypark's 1996 GCI wooden coaster, Wildcat, will run 3,510 feet, topping out at 140 feet. After an 82-degree drop from that hill, Wildcat’s Revenge will hit a top speed of 62 mph as it flies through four inversions.

Wildcat's Revenge will be the third coaster at Hersheypark to carry the Wildcat name and will debut during the 100th anniversary year of the original Wild Cat, which closed in 1945.

